    RAPT   US75382E1091

RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(RAPT)
  Report
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis

06/13/2021 | 04:00pm EDT
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company plans to report top line data from its Phase 1b clinical trial of RPT193 in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in a premarket press release and webcast on Monday, June 14, 2021.

RAPT will host a conference call accompanied by a slide presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, June 14th. The live webcast and audio archive of the presentation may be accessed on the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations. The call can be accessed by dialing (833) 672-0665 (domestic) or (929) 517-0344 (international) and referring to conference ID 4696044. The webcast will be available for replay for 30 days. Please connect to the website 10 minutes prior to the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

RAPT Media Contact:
Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

RAPT Investor Contact:
Sylvia Wheeler
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com


All news about RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:00p RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in At..
06/03 RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
05/20 RAPT Therapeutics to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference
05/17 RAPT THERAPEUTICS  : HC Wainwright Adjusts RAPT Therapeutics' Price Target to $2..
05/12 RAPT THERAPEUTICS  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
05/11 RAPT THERAPEUTICS  : Posts Wider Q1 Loss
05/11 RAPT THERAPEUTICS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
05/11 RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
05/11 RAPT THERAPEUTICS  : Earnings Flash (RAPT) RAPT THERAPEUTICS Reports Q1 Revenue ..
05/11 RAPT THERAPEUTICS  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,56 M - -
Net income 2021 -72,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 73,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 464 M 464 M -
EV / Sales 2021 153x
EV / Sales 2022 269x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 97,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 34,20 $
Last Close Price 18,57 $
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target 84,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Russell Wong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney K. B. Young CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
William J. Rieflin Chairman
William Ho Chief Medical Officer
Dirk G. Brockstedt Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.-5.97%464
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.04%86 250
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.30.07%66 799
BIONTECH SE192.63%57 615
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS8.78%54 424
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-18.33%49 966