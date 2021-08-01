Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601   BMG7386W1010

RARE EARTH MAGNESIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(601)
  Report
Rare Earth Magnesium Technology : List of Directors and their Role and Function

08/01/2021 | 07:32am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Group Sense (International) Limited published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 11:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RARE EARTH MAGNESIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:32aRARE EARTH MAGNESIUM TECHNOLOGY : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
07/21RARE EARTH MAGNESIUM TECHNOLOGY : Exchange notice - trading halt
PU
06/30Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings Limited Announces Retirement o..
CI
06/22RARE EART : Earth Magnesium Technology Winding Up Hearing Adjourned Until Septem..
MT
03/28RARE EARTH MAGNESIUM TECHNOLOGY : 2020 annual results announcement
PU
03/28Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Resul..
CI
03/16RARE EARTH MAGNESIUM TECHNOLOGY : to Book Loss in 2020
MT
03/15Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings Limited Provides Consolidated ..
CI
02/26RARE EARTH MAGNESIUM TECHNOLOGY : Inside information - winding up petition again..
PU
2020RECENT CASE UPDATE : Re Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group HKCFI 2260
AQ
Financials
Sales 2020 745 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
Net income 2020 -74,0 M -9,52 M -9,52 M
Net Debt 2020 870 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 362 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 382
Free-Float 27,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sai Chit Shum Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ping Man Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sound Poon Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ngai Kit Kwan Independent Non-Executive Director
Jing Chao Chi Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RARE EARTH MAGNESIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.38%47
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD65.20%24 728
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA18.88%17 681
GEM CO., LTD.70.96%8 846
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-2.64%5 286
AURUBIS AG33.99%4 415