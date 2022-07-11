Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Rare Foods Australia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RFA   AU0000195000

RARE FOODS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(RFA)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:57 2022-07-07 pm EDT
0.0700 AUD    0.00%
07/11RARE FOODS AUSTRALIA : Change of Directors Interest Notice
PU
06/08Rare Foods Australia Secures Accreditation for Marine Produce
MT
04/28RARE FOODS AUSTRALIA : Quarterly Update & Appendix 4C
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rare Foods Australia : Change of Directors Interest Notice

07/11/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity - Rare Foods Australia Limited

ABN - 55 148 155 042

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Danielle Lee

Date of last notice

5 January 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Lamps (WA) Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

8 July 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

1,000,000 Class E Options

Class

Full Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

172,414

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$10,000

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

1,000,000 - Class E Options

172,414 - Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Off-Market Trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity - Rare Foods Australia Limited

ABN - 55 148 155 042

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Harold

Date of last notice

5 January 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Winton Vale Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Springway Investments Pty Ltd

Date of change

7 July 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

135,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

1,000,000 Class E Options

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

344,428

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$20,000

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

479,428 - Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

1,000,000 - Class E Options

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Off-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity - Rare Foods Australia Limited

ABN - 55 148 155 042

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ignazio Ricciardi

Date of last notice

4 July 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Ignazio Peter Ricciardi + Mrs Silvana

(including registered holder)

Ricciardi

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

7 July 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

19,618,123 - Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

1,000,000 November 2023 Options

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

144,609

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

$8,387.32

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

19,762,732 - Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

1,000,000 November 2023 Options

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Disclaimer

Rare Foods Australia Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 03:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
