Rare Foods Australia : Change of Directors Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity - Rare Foods Australia Limited
ABN - 55 148 155 042
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Danielle Lee
Date of last notice
5 January 2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Lamps (WA) Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
8 July 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
1,000,000 Class E Options
Class
Full Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
172,414
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$10,000
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
1,000,000 - Class E Options
172,414 - Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
Off-Market Trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity - Rare Foods Australia Limited
ABN - 55 148 155 042
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Peter Harold
Date of last notice
5 January 2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Winton Vale Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Springway Investments Pty Ltd
Date of change
7 July 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
135,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
1,000,000 Class E Options
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
344,428
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$20,000
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
479,428 - Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
1,000,000 - Class E Options
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
Off-market trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity - Rare Foods Australia Limited
ABN - 55 148 155 042
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Ignazio Ricciardi
Date of last notice
4 July 2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Mr Ignazio Peter Ricciardi + Mrs Silvana
(including registered holder)
Ricciardi
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
7 July 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
19,618,123 - Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
1,000,000 November 2023 Options
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
144,609
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
$8,387.32
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
19,762,732 - Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
1,000,000 November 2023 Options
