Rare Foods Australia : Change of Directors Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity - Rare Foods Australia Limited

ABN - 55 148 155 042

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Danielle Lee Date of last notice 5 January 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Lamps (WA) Pty Ltd (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 8 July 2022 No. of securities held prior to change 1,000,000 Class E Options Class Full Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired 172,414 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $10,000 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 1,000,000 - Class E Options 172,414 - Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

