Initial Assays Confirm High Grade Primary REE and Niobium

Hole CDX0007, shown in Figure 1, is the first assayed diamond drill-hole at Cummins Range in 40 years and was drilled into an area where a displacement fault had been interpreted.

This interpretation has now been supported by the hole intersecting a 77m wide breccia zone that has assayed 61.4m at 1% TREO and 0.3% Nb2O5.

The lower 34.6m of this breccia is in fresh rock with common disseminations of monazite grading at 34.6m at 1.3% TREO and 0.4% Nb2O5, including 3.6m at 2.5% TREO and 0.7% Nb2O5.

RareX's view is that this provides clear evidence that the primary zone can host significant high- grade mineralisation, opening up substantial growth opportunities for the Cummins Range Project at depth below the weathered zone.

RC drill hole CRX0066 was completed 90m to the north-east of CDX0007 and intersected two wide breccia zones with significant rare earths mineralisation, the first of which comprises 40m at 1.8% TREO and 0.3% Nb2O5, including 13m at 3.1% TREO and 0.4% Nb2O5.

Below this zone was another zone of 31m at 1.4% TREO and 0.3% Nb2O5, including 3m at 3.3% TREO and 0.3% Nb2O5. These intersections are considered to be true width. The geological understanding of this area is a high priority for RareX and a further three diamond drill holes have been drilled with assays pending.