    REE   AU0000068579

RAREX LIMITED

(REE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RareX : Application for quotation of securities - REE

03/09/2022 | 05:53pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

RAREX LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 10, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

REE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

111,111,112

10/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

RAREX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

65105578756

1.3

ASX issuer code

REE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

03-Mar-2022 10:15

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

REE

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

REE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

10/3/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

111,111,112

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.09000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rarex Limited published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 22:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,26 M -4,59 M -4,59 M
Net cash 2021 4,09 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,4 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart RAREX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RareX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAREX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Kim Robinson CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Young Non-Executive Chairman
Cameron David Henry Independent Non-Executive Director
Shaun Hardcastle Non-Executive Director
Oonagh Jane Malone Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAREX LIMITED0.00%31
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.94%178 035
RIO TINTO PLC20.34%128 593
GLENCORE PLC27.00%81 560
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.07%60 871
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.36%42 591