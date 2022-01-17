RareX : Outstanding High-Grade Results Extend Primary Mineralisation

Significant assays received from a further seven diamond drill holes targeting the primary zone at the Cummins Range Rare Earths Project in WA.

Multiple intercepts above the current resource grade, confirming the potential to upgrade and expand the current Mineral Resource of 18.8Mt at 1.15% TREO + 0.14% Nb2O52. Latest assays include:

16.5m at 2% TREO with 0.4% NdPr and 0.1% Nb 2 O 5 and 50 g/t Ag , including:

3m at 6% TREO with 1% NdPr and 0.1% Nb 2 O 5 and 25 g/t Ag (CDX0012) o 15m at 1.8% TREO with 0.4% NdPr and 0.1% Nb 2 O 5 and 102 g/t Ag , including:

o 11m at 2.3% TREO with 0.4% NdPr and 0.1% Nb 2 O 5 and 138 g/t Ag (CDX0010) o 13m at 1.8% TREO with 0.3% NdPr and 0.1% Nb 2 O 5 , including:

o 8.6m at 2.5% TREO with 0.4% NdPr and 0.1% Nb 2 O 5 (CDX006) o 26m at 2.3% TREO with 0.5% NdPr and 0.3% Nb 2 O 5 , including:

o 2.8m at 6.6% TREO with 1.2% NdPr and 0.8% Nb 2 O 5 (CDX0013)

New results have extended the mineralisation in the primary zone beyond 200m down-dip.

Drill-hole CDX0013 (26m at 2.3% TREO) was drilled 50m to the west of CDX0012 and is the westernmost hole drilled at the best orientation to test the deposit. This suggests that the primary mineralisation remains open to the NW.

Two holes contain exceptional silver grades of up to 138g/t Ag.

Assays awaited for a further six diamond holes, including a number of visually strong intercepts down- dip of the recently reported results. These are expected to be received in the coming weeks.

Interpretation of results for Primary Exploration Target underway.