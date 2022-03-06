Ras Al Khaimah for White Cement nstruction Materials P S C : Sustainability Report 2021
Sustainability Report
Our mission:
Manufacturing high quality white cement, lime products & cement blocks & providing them to customers at competitive prices in a safe & environmentally friendly manner.
Our vision:
Excellence in building materials that last for generations & add beauty to the world with a focus on quality, occupational health, safety & the environment.
Our ambition:
Maximizing operating profit with a focus on quality, health, safety & the environment.
Our Values
Commitment to Excellence
Customer orientation
Trustworthy & Ethical
Results Orientation
Creative & Open for new ideas
Collaboration
Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement & Construction Materials
We are committed to the following:
Providing white cement, lime
products & cement blocks according to customer satisfaction.
Follow up on the latest operations
in line with IMS requirements to
achieve business excellence.
Improving the quality of the product
by emphasizing on minimum operational cost.
Complying with applicable legal & other requirements.
Continuously
improving
the
performance
of
our
integrated
management systems through achieving goals.
Implementing an effective system to prevent/mitigate injuries, ill
health, environmental pollution, depletion of natural resources, &
significant environmental health & safety risks/effects resulting from
our activities.
Eliminate risks & reduce occupational health & safety risks.
Consultation &
participation of
workers & their
representatives in
integrated management systems.
Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement & Construction Materials
Subject
Contents
Page #
First
:
General Manager Message
4
Second
:
About the report
5
Third
:
Who we are
6
(a)
Ras Al Khaimah White Cement Company
6
(b)
Board of Directors
6
(c)
Ownership of the company
7
(d)
Our products
8
(e)
Organizational Chart.
9
Fourth
:
Sustainable Development Goals
10
Fifth
:
Environmental dimension
11
1)
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
11
2)
Emission intensity
11
3)
Energy consumption
12
4)
Energy density
12
5)
Energy blending
12
6)
Water consumption
12
7)
Operation Environmental
12
10)
Climate risk mitigation
12
8,9)
Environmental monitoring
12
Sixth
:
The social dimension
13
5)
Ratio Temporary workers
14
1)
CEO salary average
13
2)
Rate the salary is between the male & female
13
3)
The employee turnover rate
13
4)
Diversity Between the two genders
13
6)
Non-discrimination
14
7)
Injuries
15
8)
Health & global safety
15
9)
Child & forced labor
15
10)
Rights the human
15
11)
Localization
15
12)
Community investment
15
Seventh
:
Governance
16
1)
Diversity of the Board of Directors
16
2)
Independence of the Board of Directors
17
3)
Salaries with incentives
17
4)
Supplier Code of Conduct
18
5)
Ethics & Anti-Corruption
18
6)
Information privacy
18
7)
Sustainability Reports
18
8)
Disclosure Practices
18
9)
External Authentication
18
Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement & Construction Materials
Sustainability Report
First: General Manager Message
Ras Al Khaimah White Cement & Construction Materials Company aspires to achieve leadership & continued excellence in field of specialization, on the basis of customer satisfaction first & on the completion of the projects entrusted to it on time. We always aim to challenge the
temporary & partial difficulties by achieving what we aspire to & continuing our mission to the fullest.
Today, we look to the future with confidence & optimism, based on a solid ground & a bold vision, through stimulating innovation & investment in modern technologies to drive digital transformation, in addition to seizing future opportunities to maximize added value for customers & shareholders.
We hope that we will always be as we promise & achieve more success
more challenges & never forget those who contributed in this success path & helped us to build this entity & put us on the path to success. I take this opportunity to confirm our pledge to our valued customers & confirm our dedication to boost their trust in us & maintaining our solid reputation & values. We will continue to work hard to maintain the standards we set from the start.
Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement & Construction Materials
