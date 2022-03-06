Ras Al Khaimah for White Cement nstruction Materials P S C : Sustainability Report 2021

First: General Manager Message

Ras Al Khaimah White Cement & Construction Materials Company aspires to achieve leadership & continued excellence in field of specialization, on the basis of customer satisfaction first & on the completion of the projects entrusted to it on time. We always aim to challenge the

temporary & partial difficulties by achieving what we aspire to & continuing our mission to the fullest.

Today, we look to the future with confidence & optimism, based on a solid ground & a bold vision, through stimulating innovation & investment in modern technologies to drive digital transformation, in addition to seizing future opportunities to maximize added value for customers & shareholders.

We hope that we will always be as we promise & achieve more success

more challenges & never forget those who contributed in this success path & helped us to build this entity & put us on the path to success. I take this opportunity to confirm our pledge to our valued customers & confirm our dedication to boost their trust in us & maintaining our solid reputation & values. We will continue to work hard to maintain the standards we set from the start.

Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement & Construction Materials