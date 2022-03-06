Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Arab Emirates
  Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement & Construction Materials P.S.C.
  News
  Summary
    RAKWCT   AER000101017

RAS AL KHAIMAH CO. FOR WHITE CEMENT & CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS P.S.C.

(RAKWCT)
Ras Al Khaimah for White Cement nstruction Materials P S C : Sustainability Report 2021

03/06/2022 | 12:39am EST
Sustainability Report

1

Our mission:

Manufacturing high quality white cement, lime products & cement blocks & providing them to customers at competitive prices in a safe & environmentally friendly manner.

Our vision:

Excellence in building materials that last for generations & add beauty to the world with a focus on quality, occupational health, safety & the environment.

Our ambition:

Maximizing operating profit with a focus on quality, health, safety & the environment.

Our Values

  • Commitment to Excellence
  • Customer orientation
  • Trustworthy & Ethical
  • Results Orientation
  • Creative & Open for new ideas
  • Collaboration

Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement & Construction Materials

We are committed to the following:

Providing white cement, lime

products & cement blocks according to customer satisfaction.

Follow up on the latest operations

in line with IMS requirements to

achieve business excellence.

Improving the quality of the product

by emphasizing on minimum operational cost.

Complying with applicable legal & other requirements.

Sustainability

Continuously

improving

the

performance

of

our

integrated

management systems through achieving goals.

Implementing an effective system to prevent/mitigate injuries, ill

health, environmental pollution, depletion of natural resources, &

significant environmental health & safety risks/effects resulting from

our activities.

Eliminate risks & reduce occupational health & safety risks.

Consultation &

participation of

workers & their

representatives in

integrated management systems.

2

Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement & Construction Materials

Subject

Contents

Page #

First

:

General Manager Message

4

Second

:

About the report

5

Third

:

Who we are

6

(a)

Ras Al Khaimah White Cement Company

6

(b)

Board of Directors

6

(c)

Ownership of the company

7

(d)

Our products

8

(e)

Organizational Chart.

9

Fourth

:

Sustainable Development Goals

10

Fifth

:

Environmental dimension

11

1)

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

11

2)

Emission intensity

11

3)

Energy consumption

12

4)

Energy density

12

5)

Energy blending

12

6)

Water consumption

12

7)

Operation Environmental

12

10)

Climate risk mitigation

12

8,9)

Environmental monitoring

12

Sixth

:

The social dimension

13

5)

Ratio Temporary workers

14

1)

CEO salary average

13

2)

Rate the salary is between the male & female

13

3)

The employee turnover rate

13

4)

Diversity Between the two genders

13

6)

Non-discrimination

14

7)

Injuries

15

8)

Health & global safety

15

9)

Child & forced labor

15

10)

Rights the human

15

11)

Localization

15

12)

Community investment

15

Seventh

:

Governance

16

1)

Diversity of the Board of Directors

16

2)

Independence of the Board of Directors

17

3)

Salaries with incentives

17

4)

Supplier Code of Conduct

18

5)

Ethics & Anti-Corruption

18

6)

Information privacy

18

7)

Sustainability Reports

18

8)

Disclosure Practices

18

9)

External Authentication

18

3

Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement & Construction Materials

Sustainability Report

4

First: General Manager Message

Ras Al Khaimah White Cement & Construction Materials Company aspires to achieve leadership & continued excellence in field of specialization, on the basis of customer satisfaction first & on the completion of the projects entrusted to it on time. We always aim to challenge the

temporary & partial difficulties by achieving what we aspire to & continuing our mission to the fullest.

Today, we look to the future with confidence & optimism, based on a solid ground & a bold vision, through stimulating innovation & investment in modern technologies to drive digital transformation, in addition to seizing future opportunities to maximize added value for customers & shareholders.

We hope that we will always be as we promise & achieve more success

  • more challenges & never forget those who contributed in this success path & helped us to build this entity & put us on the path to success. I take this opportunity to confirm our pledge to our valued customers & confirm our dedication to boost their trust in us & maintaining our solid reputation & values. We will continue to work hard to maintain the standards we set from the start.

Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement & Construction Materials

