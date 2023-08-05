Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 30.57 million compared to INR 32.66 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 31.27 million compared to INR 33.3 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 0.031 million compared to INR 2.09 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01 compared to INR 0.53 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01 compared to INR 0.53 a year ago.

