Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 32.72 million compared to INR 30.57 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 33.24 million compared to INR 31.27 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 3.55 million compared to net loss of INR 0.031 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.89 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.89 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.01 a year ago.