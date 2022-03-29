Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  RAS Technology Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    RTH   AU0000186496

RAS TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RTH)
RAS Technology : Application for quotation of securities - RTH

03/29/2022 | 02:04am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

RAS TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 29, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

RTH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

66,667

29/03/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

RAS TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code RTH

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/3/2022

Registration number 16650066158

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RTHAE : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2022 EX NIL

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RTH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

28/3/2022

28/3/2022

66,667

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date 29/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 66,667

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.00000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ras Technology Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart RAS TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RAS Technology Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Sophie Karzis Independent Non-Executive Director
Justin Mouchacca Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAS TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-36.10%34
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-7.62%2 276 648
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-20.71%72 043
SEA LIMITED-47.71%65 252
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-14.62%64 907
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.80%48 825