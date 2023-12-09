Raspadskaya Coal Company decorates Mezhdurechensk for the New Year

December 8, 2023 - In honor of the 50th anniversary of Raspadskaya mine, Raspadskaya Coal Company (RUC) presented Mezhdurechensk with a winter space including seven objects. They will create a New Year mood for Mezhdurechensk residents and guests of the town.

With the support of coal miners, a 300-meter outdoor skating rink located on the pedestrian zone became more comfortable. Raspadskaya Coal Company installed a warm modular rental pavilion where people can change their shoes and get warm. As part of the celebration, the company presented 15 sets of skates and hockey sticks with pucks to the children of the center for social assistance to families and children. RUK will donate another 60 pairs of skates to the city to organize mass skating.

One of the places of attraction for fans of family recreation in the fresh air was a six-meter slide. It is equipped according to all safety rules, with reliable railings. The Raspadsky Palace of Culture was also transformed. It was decorated with an updated modern facade sign and illumination. The center of the winter ensemble is traditionally an 18-meter Christmas tree, which the coal miners of RUK gave to the people of Mezhdurechensk several years ago. This year the architecture of the snow town was supplemented by New Year installations and a photo zone.

Raspadskaya Coal Company pursues a large-scale social policy in the towns where it operates in the south of Kuzbass. It actively supports the implementation of social projects and initiatives, provides assistance to sports, creative and environmental associations, educational and medical institutions, helps to improve public spaces and create comfortable urban infrastructure. For example, this year for the Miner's Day RUK presented Mezhdurechensk with a new art object "Linking Generations" made on the facades.

In 2023, Raspadskaya Coal Company allocated more than RUB 25 million for the development of public spaces in Mezhdurechensk. Coal companies provide similar support measures to all cities where they operate.

About the Company

Raspadskaya Group comprises enterprises of a single territorial production complex in the Kemerovo Region and the Tyva Republic of the Russian Federation: eight mines, two open-pit mines, three enrichment plants, transportation and production infrastructure companies.

For more information raspadskaya.com, https://t.me/raspadskaya_ruor:

Raspadskaya Press center

Olga Scherbakova

Тел.: +7 (3843) 99-78-92+7-960-908-01-72

Olga.Scherbakova2@raspadskaya.ru