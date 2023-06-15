Advanced search
Raspadskaya : Coal Company has won the Grand Prix at the international exhibition "Russian Coal and Mining - 2023

06/15/2023
Raspadskaya Coal Company has won the Grand Prix at the international exhibition "Russian Coal and Mining - 2023

14 June 2023 - Raspadskaya Coal Company has won three Grand Prix at the XXXI specialized exhibition "Coal of Russia and Mining - 2023" in the categories "Development and Implementation of Technical Means of Life Safety", "Products for Various Applications" and "Development and Implementation of New Technological Solutions for Mining Production". All digital innovations presented by Raspadskaya at its stand are implemented and actively used at the company's enterprises.

Grand Prix has been given to the "Digital Order" information system. It helps coal miners to manage production processes at the mine: from issuing work orders for a shift to HSE measures. After the project was implemented, RUK mines completely abandoned paper logs, and the time required to issue a work order was cut in half. Today the digital work order covers 145 sections of RUK mines and contractors, and the system has over 6.5 thousand active users.

The bronze medal of the international forum "Coal of Russia and Mining - 2023" was awarded to the IT project "Forecast of dynamic phenomena", which has no analogues in the industry. The miners digitized the processes of issuing and carrying out the task of forecasting mining shocks and sudden emissions in the company's mines. The system processes and analyzes parameters measured by the forecast and promptly informs the company's responsible employees.

The forum diploma was awarded to the project "Application of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) at RUK enterprises". Modern quadcopters help to quickly, efficiently and safely survey the condition of buildings, heating networks and other facilities, monitor the safety of construction and installation works, conduct environmental monitoring of natural objects adjacent to the territories of the company's enterprises.

XXXI International specialized exhibition of mining technology "Coal of Russia and Mining - 2023" was held in Novokuznetsk from 6 to 9 June. On the territory of the exhibition complex "Kuzbasskaya Yarmarka" their technology, equipment and machinery presented 590 companies and enterprises from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, India, Turkey and other countries.

About the Company

Raspadskaya Group comprises eight underground mines, two open-pit mines, three enrichment plants, one underground mine and one underground mine in the Kemerovo Region and the Tyva Republic of Russia.

For more information www.raspadskaya.ru, https://t.me/raspadskaya_ru or:

Raspadskaya Press center

Olga Scherbakova

Тел.: +7 (3843) 99-78-92+7-960-908-01-72

Olga.Scherbakova2@evraz.com

Disclaimer

OAO Raspadskaya published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 15:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
