  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Raspadskaya
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RASP   RU000A0B90N8

RASPADSKAYA

(RASP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
297.50 RUB   +6.52%
04:36aRaspadskaya : Two Raspadskaya mine's cleaning crews have produced one million tons of coal each from two faces since the beginning of 2023
PU
05/03Raspadskaya : mine has resumed mining in full
PU
04/11Public Joint Stock Company Raspadskaya Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raspadskaya : Two Raspadskaya mine's cleaning crews have produced one million tons of coal each from two faces since the beginning of 2023

06/09/2023 | 04:36am EDT
Two Raspadskaya mine's cleaning crews have produced one million tons of coal each from two faces since the beginning of 2023.

Andrey Kireev and Alexey Voronkov's teams from segments № 32 and № 17 received congratulations from the company's and the company's leaders. Vladimir Melnichenko, General Director of RUK, congratulated the mine's team with their production achievement.

Cleaning crews work at a depth of 500-600 meters in two coal seams. These faces were commissioned last year. They use highly productive equipment - modern mechanical coal cleaning complexes and other mining equipment.

Raspadskaya mine actively implements programs on industrial safety. Much attention is paid to new technologies and digital projects aimed at developing production and ensuring safe working conditions.

All faces are equipped with video surveillance cameras. There is continuous video monitoring of employees' actions in the underground workings while performing technological operations. The video material is automatically analyzed using computer vision.

Digital control systems with lockout sensors are installed on mining equipment. For example, roadheaders are equipped with a system that disables the work of the executive body of the combine when an employee enters the danger zone.

Digital projects aimed at efficient control and planning of mining operations are being actively developed. For example, a digital project to monitor dome formation makes it possible to respond to roof control in a timely manner and monitor the working parameters of the longwall online. Monitoring of tunneling operations helps to accurately plan and control preparation of mine workings.

Attachments

Disclaimer

OAO Raspadskaya published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 08:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 842 M - -
Net income 2022 780 M - -
Net cash 2022 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 142 M 2 398 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 16 227
Free-Float 4,36%
Chart RASPADSKAYA
Duration : Period :
Raspadskaya Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stanislav Kuznetsov Director-Economy & Finance
Alexander Vladimirovich Frolov Chairman
Sergey Shiryaev Technology Director
Oleg Dohno Investment Director
Eric Hugh John Stoyell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RASPADSKAYA0.00%2 398
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED15.96%79 916
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-4.14%24 282
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-9.45%17 201
COAL INDIA LIMITED1.36%17 035
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED1.73%14 402
