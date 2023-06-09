Raspadskaya : Two Raspadskaya mine's cleaning crews have produced one million tons of coal each from two faces since the beginning of 2023

Two Raspadskaya mine's cleaning crews have produced one million tons of coal each from two faces since the beginning of 2023.

Andrey Kireev and Alexey Voronkov's teams from segments № 32 and № 17 received congratulations from the company's and the company's leaders. Vladimir Melnichenko, General Director of RUK, congratulated the mine's team with their production achievement.

Cleaning crews work at a depth of 500-600 meters in two coal seams. These faces were commissioned last year. They use highly productive equipment - modern mechanical coal cleaning complexes and other mining equipment.

Raspadskaya mine actively implements programs on industrial safety. Much attention is paid to new technologies and digital projects aimed at developing production and ensuring safe working conditions.

All faces are equipped with video surveillance cameras. There is continuous video monitoring of employees' actions in the underground workings while performing technological operations. The video material is automatically analyzed using computer vision.

Digital control systems with lockout sensors are installed on mining equipment. For example, roadheaders are equipped with a system that disables the work of the executive body of the combine when an employee enters the danger zone.

Digital projects aimed at efficient control and planning of mining operations are being actively developed. For example, a digital project to monitor dome formation makes it possible to respond to roof control in a timely manner and monitor the working parameters of the longwall online. Monitoring of tunneling operations helps to accurately plan and control preparation of mine workings.