Raspadskaya mine launched a highly efficient wastewater treatment system as part of the environmental strategy until 2030

December 8, 2023 - Raspadskaya Coal Company (RUC) has commissioned a modern complex of domestic wastewater treatment facilities at Raspadskaya mine. The project implementation is among the priorities of the company's environmental strategy. The total cost of the project amounted to about RUB 220 million.

The facility underwent a large-scale reconstruction with a complete technical upgrade and maximum automation of processes. As a result, the capacity of the treatment facilities doubled to 1,500 m³ per day.

Domestic equipment with an automated control system was installed at the treatment facilities. During the reconstruction, the treatment technology was completely changed. Wastewater passes through several stages - settling, pressure flotation, electrocoagulation, thin-layer modules, mechanical and sorption filters. With the help of special bactericidal units, filtered water is disinfected by ultraviolet light.

Also in the coming years, as part of the RUK water protection program, a set of projects will be implemented to build new treatment facilities at the Raspadskaya, Osinnikovskaya, Erunakovskaya-VIII and Uskovskaya mines.

The Company has adopted a large-scale environmental strategy, the implementation of which is scheduled until 2030. As part of this strategy, programs are in place to protect atmospheric air and water bodies, methane utilization, reclamation of waste land and other areas. Also within the framework of the strategy, the company plans to reduce dust emissions from motor vehicles on socially important road sections by 1.5 times (by 40%) by 2030. Today, all RUK's coal stockpiles are already equipped with dust suppression units.

"We are introducing modern environmental standards in the company: we are modernizing production facilities, building environmental protection facilities. This will minimize the environmental impact of coal mining and improve the quality of life in the towns where the company operates," said Vladimir Melnichenko, CEO of Raspadskaya Coal Company.

The contribution of coal miners to the development and implementation of environmental programs was recognized with All-Russian and regional awards. The Grand Prix at the II All- Russian EcoForum for the best exhibit was awarded to the digital project for online monitoring of dust suppression units. Raspadskaya Coal Company also won the "Environmentally Open Mining and Metallurgical Company of Kuzbass" contest.

Raspadskaya Coal Company's annual total investment in the implementation of its environmental strategy is over RUB 850 million.

