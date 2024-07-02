Stock RPI RASPBERRY PI HOLDINGS PLC
Raspberry Pi Holdings plc

RPI

GB00BS3DYQ52

Integrated Hardware & Software

 11:30:00 2024-07-02 am EDT
400.2 GBX +1.33% +1.40% 0.00%
Company Profile

Raspberry Pi Holdings plc is a designer and developer of single board computers (SBCs) and compute modules for industrial Internet of Things (IoT) customers and embedded uses. The Companyâs product portfolio comprises of SBCs, compute modules, accessories, and semiconductors. Raspberry Pi-branded accessories include cameras, touchscreen displays, keyboards, audio products, power supplies and cables. Its semiconductors comprise the RP2040 microcontroller and the RP1 I/O controller chip, which are principally intended for use in its SBCs and compute modules. Its software offerings consist of Raspberry Pi Connect, Raspberry Pi Desktop and Raspberry Pi Imager. In addition, the Company develops the firmware and kernel which control the low-level operation of its products, and also a complete operating system, Raspberry Pi OS, which is based on the open-source Linux distribution Debian. It also offers Raspberry Pi 5, Raspberry Pi Pico series, and Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit.
Integrated Hardware & Software
Sector Integrated Hardware & Software

1st Jan change Capi.
RASPBERRY PI HOLDINGS PLC Stock Raspberry Pi Holdings plc
0.00% 966M
CDW CORPORATION Stock CDW Corporation
-3.85% 29.46B
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. Stock Mobileye Global Inc.
-36.57% 22.26B
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED Stock Unisplendour Corporation Limited
+17.00% 8.91B
TATA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Stock Tata Technologies Limited
-14.01% 4.93B
TSINGHUA TONGFANG CO., LTD. Stock Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd.
-34.01% 2.16B
SESA S.P.A. Stock SeSa S.p.A.
-4.47% 1.93B
AISINO CO.LTD. Stock Aisino Co.Ltd.
-23.21% 1.89B
YUBICO AB Stock Yubico AB
+71.37% 1.81B
PC CONNECTION, INC. Stock PC Connection, Inc.
-4.91% 1.68B
Integrated Hardware & Software
