Raspberry Pi Holdings plc is a designer and developer of single board computers (SBCs) and compute modules for industrial Internet of Things (IoT) customers and embedded uses. The Company’s product portfolio comprises of SBCs, compute modules, accessories, and semiconductors. Raspberry Pi-branded accessories include cameras, touchscreen displays, keyboards, audio products, power supplies and cables. Its semiconductors comprise the RP2040 microcontroller and the RP1 I/O controller chip, which are principally intended for use in its SBCs and compute modules. Its software offerings consist of Raspberry Pi Connect, Raspberry Pi Desktop and Raspberry Pi Imager. In addition, the Company develops the firmware and kernel which control the low-level operation of its products, and also a complete operating system, Raspberry Pi OS, which is based on the open-source Linux distribution Debian. It also offers Raspberry Pi 5, Raspberry Pi Pico series, and Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit.