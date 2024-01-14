Certain A Shares of Rastar Environmental Protection Materials Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JAN-2024.

January 13, 2024 Share

Certain A Shares of Rastar Environmental Protection Materials Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JAN-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 738 days starting from 6-JAN-2022 to 14-JAN-2024.



Details:

Holding shareholder, Actual controller, Person acting in concert, Shareholders: Khorgas Xingzhi Equity Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership); Khorgas Xingcheng Equity Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) and Huang Junhui; Liu Weiwei; Xie Caixi; Chen Lixin; Liu Xiangtao; Zhuang Qiaoying; committed within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months.



Within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.