Nonthaburi - RATCH Group Public Company Limited (RATCH) and Principal Capital Public Company Limited (PRINC) have fostered their partnership with joint venture in PRINC Hospital Mukdahan. Recently, RATCH and Principal Healthcare Company Limited ("PRINH"), a subsidiary of PRINC, entered into the Shareholder Agreement to co-invest in equity of Principal Healthcare-Mukdahan Company Limited, with THB 300 million registered capital, of which RATCH and PRINH held 25% and 75% of total shares respectively. The Principal Healthcare-Mukdahan Co., Ltd. will develop the Prince Hospital Mukdahan where its construction is expected to be completed in the 4th quarter of 2024.

Ms. Choosri Kietkajornkul, Chief Executive Officer of RATCH Group Public Company Limited said that healthcare service business is targeted in the company's non-power investment, where PRINC is our strategic partner for expanding the business base. The investment in Prince Hospital Mukdahan is a continuing collaboration between two parties to move forward the healthcare business in upper northeastern Thailand, next to Prince Hospital Sakon Nakhon opening for service in previous February. The THB75-million equity acquisition for Prince Hospital Mukdahan was paid from the company's investment budget. The company foresees continued growth of the healthcare business driven by social structure transforming to an aging society, urban expansion, and higher income and health concerns of the general public. This business will enable the enterprise value creation in the long term and further other collaborations in the healthcare business's value chains and energy business according to the company's sustainability strategy which aims for the non-power business to contribute to stability of the company's EBITDA.

"The investment in PRINC Hospital Mukdahan is a continuation of the partnership between RATCH and Principal Healthcare regarded as an experienced expert in health service and private hospital management. Additionally, the company and PRINH have collectively been developing solar rooftop installations for six affiliated hospitals, with a total capacity of 1.2 megawatts. This cooperation reflects the strong commitment of both companies to sustainability development by promoting renewable energy consumption in order to reduce GHG emissions," Ms. Choosri said.

Dr. Krittavith Lertutsahakul, Managing Director, Principal Capital Public Company Limited, said that PRINC Hospital Mukdahan focuses on providing healthcare services for target groups covering Thais and foreigners residing in Mukdahan and nearby provinces, as well as prospective customers from Savannakhet province in Lao PDR located next to Mukdahan, Thailand-Lao PDR border. The hospital will mainly render wide-range medical treatment service including cardiovascular center, emergency medicine center, surgery, orthopedic surgery, physical therapy, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, internal medicine, eye center, etc. The hospital has also invested in advanced medical equipment, designed the hospital's buildings concerned on safe material and engineering system used inside the buildings in couple with energy-saving and environmental care.

PRINC Hospital Mukdahan is a private hospital, which will provide convenience and opportunity for people to access medical services and receive quality healthcare standard in responding to PRINH's strategic investment plan in the upper northeastern region where medical resources integration between hospitals' networks, including PRINC Hospital Sakon Nakhon, PRINC Hospital Ubon Ratchathani, and PRINC Hospital Sisaket, will be used for enhancing service capacity.