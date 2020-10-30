Ratch Public : Issuance and Offering of Debentures

"Translation"
RATCH 382/2020 30 October 2020
Subject:
Issuance and Offering of Debentures
Attention:
President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
Enclosure:
Offering Details of Green Debentures No. 1/2563 of RATCH Group Public Company Limited
Reference is made to the RATCH Group Public Company Limited (the "Company")'s Resolution of the 2018 Annual General Meeting held on 5 April 2018 that approved the issuance and offering of debentures by the Company in an amount of not exceeding Baht 15,000 million or equivalent in any foreign currency.
The Company would like to report that the Company will issue the first debentures in accordance with such resolution on 4 November 2020. The debentures will be the Green Debentures No.1/2563 in the total amount of Baht 8,000 million. The debentures are under Baht 15,000 million Medium Term Note Program approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission on 21 October 2020. The summarized details are enclosed herewith.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
(Mr. Kijja Sripatthangkura)
Chief Executive Officer
Company Secretary Office
Tel. +66 2794 9510
Fax. +66 2794 9888 Ext. 9510
Offering Details
Green Debentures of RATCH Group Public Company Limited (No.1/2563)
under the Baht 15,000,000,000 Debenture Programme of RATCH Group Public Company Limited in the Year 2020
For Institutional Investor and/or High Net Worth
Summary of Debenture Issuance
|
Issuer
|
RATCH Group Public Company Limited ("RATCH" or "Company")
|
Type
|
Registered, Senior and Unsecured Debentures with Debenture Holders' Representative
|
Offering
|
Private Placement to II and/or HNW
|
Lead Arrangers
|
For offering to Institutional Investor
|
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited, Siam Commercial
Bank Public Company Limited and Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited
For offering to High Net Worth
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited, Siam Commercial
Bank Public Company Limited
Rating
|
AAA /Stable by TRIS Rating Company Limited. (as of 1 October 2020)
Green Financing Framework
|
The Green Bond Principles ("GBP") by the International Capital Market Association ("ICMA") and the ASEAN
Use of Proceeds
|
For investment and/or repayment of existing loans and/or internal fund repayment (in whole or in part) of the
Issued Amount
|
Up to THB 8,000 Million
Series
|
Duration
|
ThaiBMA Code
|
Coupon Rate
Maturity Date
Par Value per Unit
|
Issue Date
Principal Repayment
Interest Payment
|
The issuer will pay interest every 6 month on 4 May and 4 November each year, commencing on 4 May 2021
