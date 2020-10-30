Log in
Ratch Public : Issuance and Offering of Debentures

10/30/2020 | 01:55am EDT

"Translation"

RATCH 382/2020 30 October 2020

Subject:

Issuance and Offering of Debentures

Attention:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Enclosure:

Offering Details of Green Debentures No. 1/2563 of RATCH Group Public Company Limited

Reference is made to the RATCH Group Public Company Limited (the "Company")'s Resolution of the 2018 Annual General Meeting held on 5 April 2018 that approved the issuance and offering of debentures by the Company in an amount of not exceeding Baht 15,000 million or equivalent in any foreign currency.

The Company would like to report that the Company will issue the first debentures in accordance with such resolution on 4 November 2020. The debentures will be the Green Debentures No.1/2563 in the total amount of Baht 8,000 million. The debentures are under Baht 15,000 million Medium Term Note Program approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission on 21 October 2020. The summarized details are enclosed herewith.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Kijja Sripatthangkura)

Chief Executive Officer

Company Secretary Office

Tel. +66 2794 9510

Fax. +66 2794 9888 Ext. 9510

Offering Details

Green Debentures of RATCH Group Public Company Limited (No.1/2563)

under the Baht 15,000,000,000 Debenture Programme of RATCH Group Public Company Limited in the Year 2020

For Institutional Investor and/or High Net Worth

Summary of Debenture Issuance

Issuer

RATCH Group Public Company Limited ("RATCH" or "Company")

Type

Registered, Senior and Unsecured Debentures with Debenture Holders' Representative

Offering

Private Placement to II and/or HNW

Lead Arrangers

For offering to Institutional Investor

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited, Siam Commercial

Bank Public Company Limited and Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited

For offering to High Net Worth

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited, Siam Commercial

Bank Public Company Limited

Rating

AAA /Stable by TRIS Rating Company Limited. (as of 1 October 2020)

Green Financing Framework

The Green Bond Principles ("GBP") by the International Capital Market Association ("ICMA") and the ASEAN

Green Bond Standards ("GBS") by the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum ("ACMF")

Use of Proceeds

For investment and/or repayment of existing loans and/or internal fund repayment (in whole or in part) of the

new or existing green eligible projects of the Company and the group companies, in alignment with RATCH's

Green Financial Framework, including renewable energy projects, wind power projects, and clean

transportation project e.g. Pink and Yellow Line Monorail.

Issued Amount

Up to THB 8,000 Million

Series

Tranche 1

Tranche 2

Tranche 3

Tranche 4

Duration

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

15 Years

ThaiBMA Code

RATCH23NA

RATCH25NA

RATCH30NA

RATCH35NA

Coupon Rate

1.32% p.a.

1.76% p.a.

2.61% p.a.

2.94% p.a.

Maturity Date

4 November 2023

4 November 2025

4 November 2030

4 November 2035

Par Value per Unit

1,000 Baht

Issue Date

4 November 2020

Principal Repayment

Bullet Repayment

Interest Payment

The issuer will pay interest every 6 month on 4 May and 4 November each year, commencing on 4 May 2021

until the last interest payment date on the maturity date of each debenture.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding pcl published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 05:54:01 UTC

