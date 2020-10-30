Ratch Public : Issuance and Offering of Debentures

"Translation"

RATCH 382/2020 30 October 2020

Subject: Issuance and Offering of Debentures Attention: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Enclosure: Offering Details of Green Debentures No. 1/2563 of RATCH Group Public Company Limited

Reference is made to the RATCH Group Public Company Limited (the "Company")'s Resolution of the 2018 Annual General Meeting held on 5 April 2018 that approved the issuance and offering of debentures by the Company in an amount of not exceeding Baht 15,000 million or equivalent in any foreign currency.

The Company would like to report that the Company will issue the first debentures in accordance with such resolution on 4 November 2020. The debentures will be the Green Debentures No.1/2563 in the total amount of Baht 8,000 million. The debentures are under Baht 15,000 million Medium Term Note Program approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission on 21 October 2020. The summarized details are enclosed herewith.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Kijja Sripatthangkura)

Chief Executive Officer