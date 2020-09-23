Ratch Public : Signing of Memorandum of Understanding on Business Cooperation of a Subsidiary

Log in
09/23/2020 | 10:35pm EDT

"Translation"

RATCH 341/2020

24 September 2020

Subject:

Signing of Memorandum of Understanding on Business Cooperation of a Subsidiary

Attention:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

RATCH Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify the Stock Exchange of Thailand that Smart Infranet Company Limited ("SIC"), a joint venture company between the Company and ALT Telecom Public Company Limited at the proportion of 51 and 49 percent respectively, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on business cooperation regarding the use of telecommunication network equipment and installation area of Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand ("EGAT") at present and in the future for efficient service and sharing.

Such business cooperation is a progress in expanding SIC's total telecommunication network under the Fiber Space Project, which is developed to firmly and sustainably support the needs of connection services and to enhance the quality of telecommunication services of Thailand as well as supporting the increase needs of the ASEAN Economics Community ("AEC")

The EGAT network has strengths in stability as the network is installed on a high-voltage transmission line poles across the country of approximately 500,000 kilocore/250 base stations. This will enable SIC to have the capability and potential to service Internet Service Providers (Operators) at a more competitive level. It is ready to provide service to customers from 15 September 2020.

Please be informed accordingly

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Kijja Sripatthangkura)

Chief Executive Officer

Company Secretary Office

Tel. +66 2794 9510

Fax. +66 2794 9888 Ext. 9510

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding pcl published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 02:34:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 39 786 M 1 260 M 1 260 M
Net income 2020 6 330 M 200 M 200 M
Net Debt 2020 29 913 M 947 M 947 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 5,13%
Capitalization 73 225 M 2 320 M 2 319 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,59x
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart RATCH GROUP
Duration : Period :
Ratch Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATCH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 71,90 THB
Last Close Price 50,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 62,4%
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kijja Sripatthangkura Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sutat Patmasiriwat Chairman
Sunee Rajatamutha Chief Financial Officer
Chuan Sirinunporn Director
Prapon Kitichantaropas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATCH GROUP-26.55%2 356
NTPC LTD-26.33%11 804
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.54%9 249
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-18.50%6 351
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.57%5 394
ERG S.P.A.7.70%3 608
