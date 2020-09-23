Ratch Public : Signing of Memorandum of Understanding on Business Cooperation of a Subsidiary

"Translation"

RATCH 341/2020

24 September 2020

Subject: Signing of Memorandum of Understanding on Business Cooperation of a Subsidiary Attention: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

RATCH Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify the Stock Exchange of Thailand that Smart Infranet Company Limited ("SIC"), a joint venture company between the Company and ALT Telecom Public Company Limited at the proportion of 51 and 49 percent respectively, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on business cooperation regarding the use of telecommunication network equipment and installation area of Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand ("EGAT") at present and in the future for efficient service and sharing.

Such business cooperation is a progress in expanding SIC's total telecommunication network under the Fiber Space Project, which is developed to firmly and sustainably support the needs of connection services and to enhance the quality of telecommunication services of Thailand as well as supporting the increase needs of the ASEAN Economics Community ("AEC")

The EGAT network has strengths in stability as the network is installed on a high-voltage transmission line poles across the country of approximately 500,000 kilocore/250 base stations. This will enable SIC to have the capability and potential to service Internet Service Providers (Operators) at a more competitive level. It is ready to provide service to customers from 15 September 2020.

Please be informed accordingly

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Kijja Sripatthangkura)

Chief Executive Officer