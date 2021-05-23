Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Ratch Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RATCH   TH0637010Y00

RATCH GROUP

(RATCH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ratch : Investment in ordinary shares of Principal Capital Public Company Limited

05/23/2021 | 09:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Translation)

RATCH 189/2021

24 May 2021

Subject:

Investment in ordinary shares of Principal Capital Public Company Limited

Attention:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

RATCH Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the Company's Board of Directors had approved the Company to invest in ordinary shares of Principal Capital Public Company Limited ("PRINC") at the proportion of 10 percent of PRINC's issued and paid-up shares after the issuance of newly issued ordinary shares to the Company. Such investment comprised (a) an investment in PRINC's newly issued ordinary shares, totaling 346,233,682 shares (equivalent to 9.09 of the PRINC's total issued and paid-up shares after the issuance of newly issued ordinary shares to the Company) at Baht 4.09 each, and (b) the purchase of PRINC's 34,623,369 ordinary shares from Miss Satita Viddayakorn (equivalent to 0.91 of the PRINC's total issued and paid-up shares after the issuance of newly issued ordinary shares to the Company) at Baht 4.09 each. The total transaction amount is Baht 1,557,705,338.59 The Company will proceed to enter into related agreements.

In this regard, PRINC previously operated in real estate business. Then afterward, there was an acquisition of private hospital business, then PRINC had transformed its core business to private hospital business and private hospital management.

The transaction is not a connected transaction, and the transaction size does not require to disclose information regarding the acquisition or disposition of assets of listed company according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board and the Announcement of the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Kijja Sripatthangkura)

Chief Executive Officer

Company Secretary Office

Tel. +66 2794 9510

Fax. +66 2794 9888 Ext. 9510

Disclaimer

Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding pcl published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 01:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RATCH GROUP
05/23RATCH  : Investment in ordinary shares of Principal Capital Public Company Limit..
PU
05/13RATCH  : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 Ending 31 Mar 2021
PU
05/13RATCH  : Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
04/05RATCH  : Resolutions of the 2021 Shareholders' Annual General Meeting
PU
03/02RATCH GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/23RATCH  : Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting 2020 Year End Results Presentation on..
PU
2020RATCH  : Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting 2020 Third Quarter Results Presentati..
PU
2020RATCH  : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2020
PU
2020RATCH  : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
2020RATCH PUBLIC  : Issuance and Offering of Debentures
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 37 667 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
Net income 2021 6 877 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2021 37 129 M 1 183 M 1 183 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 5,23%
Capitalization 72 500 M 2 311 M 2 310 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart RATCH GROUP
Duration : Period :
Ratch Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATCH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 68,17 THB
Last Close Price 50,00 THB
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kijja Sripatthangkura Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wadeerat Charoencoop Chief Financial Officer
Boonyanit Wongrukmit Chairman
Prayut Thongsuwan Executive Vice President-Corporate Administration
Prapon Kitichantaropas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATCH GROUP-5.66%2 311
NTPC LTD13.59%15 021
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.70%10 729
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.25.00%6 301
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED20.24%6 220
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-8.17%6 184