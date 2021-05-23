Ratch : Investment in ordinary shares of Principal Capital Public Company Limited

(Translation)

RATCH 189/2021

24 May 2021 Subject: Investment in ordinary shares of Principal Capital Public Company Limited Attention: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

RATCH Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the Company's Board of Directors had approved the Company to invest in ordinary shares of Principal Capital Public Company Limited ("PRINC") at the proportion of 10 percent of PRINC's issued and paid-up shares after the issuance of newly issued ordinary shares to the Company. Such investment comprised (a) an investment in PRINC's newly issued ordinary shares, totaling 346,233,682 shares (equivalent to 9.09 of the PRINC's total issued and paid-up shares after the issuance of newly issued ordinary shares to the Company) at Baht 4.09 each, and (b) the purchase of PRINC's 34,623,369 ordinary shares from Miss Satita Viddayakorn (equivalent to 0.91 of the PRINC's total issued and paid-up shares after the issuance of newly issued ordinary shares to the Company) at Baht 4.09 each. The total transaction amount is Baht 1,557,705,338.59 The Company will proceed to enter into related agreements.

In this regard, PRINC previously operated in real estate business. Then afterward, there was an acquisition of private hospital business, then PRINC had transformed its core business to private hospital business and private hospital management.

The transaction is not a connected transaction, and the transaction size does not require to disclose information regarding the acquisition or disposition of assets of listed company according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board and the Announcement of the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

