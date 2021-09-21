Ratch Public : The Entering into a Connected Transaction of a Subsidiary

Authority of Thailand during such period.

been any same type of kind of transaction with Electricity Generating

The Company does not have any connected transaction and there has not

cent but not exceeding 3 percent of

financial statement as at

value that is greater than 0.03 per

value that is 3 percent or higher to

Therefore, it is classified as "medium

Therefore, it is classified as "large

value of consideration can be calculated from assets or underlying value

would be paid equally every three

The remaining fee would be paid

within at the start of work totaling

within the first 8 months after the

The first payment would be paid

The first payment would be paid

contract value of not exceeding

year for 10-12 years with the total

for a total period of 38 months after

according to the conditions of

Construction after the start of

To provide services for audit and

RATCH Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify that the Company's Board of Directors at the meeting No. 10/2021 held on 21 September 2021 resolved to approve the entering into a connected transaction between Hin Kong Power Company Limited ("HKP") (an indirect subsidiary in which the Company held 51 percent stake) and Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand ("EGAT") (the Company's major shareholder with 45 percent stake). The details of connected transaction can be summarized as follows:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Entering into a Connected Transaction of a Subsidiary

Contract Operation and Routine Maintenance Owner's Engineer Services; Contract Site Supervision Detail Opinion of the Board of The Company's Board of Directors, at the Meeting No. 10/2021 held on Directors and the Audit 21 September 2021 approved such connected transaction as agreed by Committee the Company's Audit Committee after having duly considered the substances in the Agreement and dissolved that the Agreement is appropriate and conducted for the optimum benefit of the Company. In this regard, the directors representing EGAT, the Company's major shareholder who is the connected person, were not present and had no rights to cast their votes in the agenda of this transaction

However, the completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Hin Kong Power Company Limited.

Such transaction does not require the disclosure of information according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected Transactions 2546 (B.E.). However, this disclosure is done for the Company's transparency.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Kijja Sripatthangkura)

Chief Executive Officer

Company Secretary Office

Tel. +66 2794 9510

Fax. +66 2794 9888 Ext. 9510