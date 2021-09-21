Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Ratch Group Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    RATCH   TH0637010Y00

RATCH GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(RATCH)
Ratch Public : The Entering into a Connected Transaction of a Subsidiary

09/21/2021 | 06:42am EDT
(Translation)

RATCH 327/2021

21 September 2021

Subject:

The Entering into a Connected Transaction of a Subsidiary

Attention:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

RATCH Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify that the Company's Board of Directors at the meeting No. 10/2021 held on 21 September 2021 resolved to approve the entering into a connected transaction between Hin Kong Power Company Limited ("HKP") (an indirect subsidiary in which the Company held 51 percent stake) and Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand ("EGAT") (the Company's major shareholder with 45 percent stake). The details of connected transaction can be summarized as follows:

Contract

Operation and Routine Maintenance

Owner's Engineer Services;

Contract

Site Supervision

Detail

Transaction date

Approximately October 2021

Parties involved

Employer: Hin Kong Power Company Limited

Employee: Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand

General Description of

HKP hires EGAT for operation and

To provide services for audit and

the Transaction

routine maintenance services for

quality control of the Power Plant's

the Power Plant with consumables

Construction after the start of

according to the conditions of

construction (Post NTP) Owner's

Operation and Routine Maintenance

Engineer Services; Site Supervision

Contract.

for a total period of 38 months after

HKP sends a letter notifying EGAT

to start work.

Transaction value

Not exceeding Baht 200 million per

T h e t o t a l c o n t r a c t v a l u e i s

year for 10-12 years with the total

Baht 113.87 million (excluding VAT).

contract value of not exceeding

Baht 2,400 million (excluding VAT).

Method of payment

The first payment would be paid

The first payment would be paid

within the first 8 months after the

within at the start of work totaling

start of work totaling Baht 35 million.

Baht 12 million. The remaining fee

The remaining fee would be paid

would be paid equally every three

equally every year in monthly

months.

installments.

Transaction type

A normal business support transaction with general trading conditions whose

value of consideration can be calculated from assets or underlying value

Transaction size

The transaction size is 3.83 percent.

The transaction size is 0.18 percent.

percent of Net Tangible

Therefore, it is classified as "large

Therefore, it is classified as "medium

Asset (NTA) according to

transaction size" due to its total

transaction size" due to its total

the Company's consolidated

value that is 3 percent or higher to

value that is greater than 0.03 per

financial statement as at

the Company's NTA.

cent but not exceeding 3 percent of

30 June 2021

the Company's NTA.

Transaction size in the

The Company does not have any connected transaction and there has not

previous 6 months

been any same type of kind of transaction with Electricity Generating

Authority of Thailand during such period.

Contract

Operation and Routine Maintenance

Owner's Engineer Services;

Contract

Site Supervision

Detail

Opinion of the Board of

The Company's Board of Directors, at the Meeting No. 10/2021 held on

Directors and the Audit

21 September 2021 approved such connected transaction as agreed by

Committee

the Company's Audit Committee after having duly considered the

substances in the Agreement and dissolved that the Agreement is

appropriate and conducted for the optimum benefit of the Company.

In this regard, the directors representing EGAT, the Company's major

shareholder who is the connected person, were not present and had no

rights to cast their votes in the agenda of this transaction

However, the completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Hin Kong Power Company Limited.

Such transaction does not require the disclosure of information according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected Transactions 2546 (B.E.). However, this disclosure is done for the Company's transparency.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Kijja Sripatthangkura)

Chief Executive Officer

Company Secretary Office

Tel. +66 2794 9510

Fax. +66 2794 9888 Ext. 9510

Disclaimer

Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding pcl published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
