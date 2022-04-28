Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Ratch Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RATCH   TH0637010Y00

RATCH GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(RATCH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-26
44.25 THB    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SET Index Series Announcement: Preferential Public Offering (PPO) of RATCH

04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Date/Time
28 Apr 2022 17:47:12
Headline
SET Index Series Announcement: Preferential Public Offering (PPO) of RATCH
Symbol
RATCH
Source
SET
Full Detailed News 
                SET Index Series Announcement    
Thursday, April 28, 2022

Security Symbol:        RATCH
Constituent of:            Composite and Tradable Indices
Type of Corporate Action:          Preferential Public Offering (PPO)

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (RATCH) has announced a preferential public 
offering (PPO) to issue and offer existing shareholders to purchase additional
shares in proportion to their holdings. The announced offering price band may be
 adjusted in specific range and a minimum shares subscription ratio was set.

In compliance with the Index ground rules, SET will adjust the index 
calculation, using the median price during the announced specific price range
and the minimum shares subscription ratio, with all relevant SET Index.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand
______________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding pcl published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 12:11:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 40 985 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
Net income 2022 9 014 M 262 M 262 M
Net Debt 2022 52 632 M 1 531 M 1 531 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,28x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 64 163 M 1 866 M 1 866 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart RATCH GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ratch Group Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATCH GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 44,25 THB
Average target price 48,14 THB
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kijja Sripatthangkura Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wadeerat Charoencoop Chief Financial Officer
Boonyanit Wongrukmit Chairman
Prayut Thongsuwan Executive Vice President-Corporate Administration
Prapon Kitichantaropas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATCH GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.67%1 866
NTPC LTD25.12%19 702
ADANI POWER LIMITED200.10%15 064
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.74%10 589
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-44.60%8 865
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.11.40%6 958