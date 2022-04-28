SET Index Series Announcement: Preferential Public Offering (PPO) of RATCH

SET Index Series Announcement Thursday, April 28, 2022 Security Symbol: RATCH Constituent of: Composite and Tradable Indices Type of Corporate Action: Preferential Public Offering (PPO) Ratch Group Public Company Limited (RATCH) has announced a preferential public offering (PPO) to issue and offer existing shareholders to purchase additional shares in proportion to their holdings. The announced offering price band may be adjusted in specific range and a minimum shares subscription ratio was set. In compliance with the Index ground rules, SET will adjust the index calculation, using the median price during the announced specific price range and the minimum shares subscription ratio, with all relevant SET Index. The Stock Exchange of Thailand ______________________________________________________________________