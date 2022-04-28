SET Index Series Announcement: Preferential Public Offering (PPO) of RATCH
04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Date/Time
28 Apr 2022 17:47:12
Headline
SET Index Series Announcement: Preferential Public Offering (PPO) of RATCH
Symbol
RATCH
Source
SET
Full Detailed News
SET Index Series Announcement
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Security Symbol: RATCH
Constituent of: Composite and Tradable Indices
Type of Corporate Action: Preferential Public Offering (PPO)
Ratch Group Public Company Limited (RATCH) has announced a preferential public
offering (PPO) to issue and offer existing shareholders to purchase additional
shares in proportion to their holdings. The announced offering price band may be
adjusted in specific range and a minimum shares subscription ratio was set.
In compliance with the Index ground rules, SET will adjust the index
calculation, using the median price during the announced specific price range
and the minimum shares subscription ratio, with all relevant SET Index.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
______________________________________________________________________
Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding pcl published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 12:11:26 UTC.