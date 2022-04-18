Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Ratchthani Leasing Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THANI   TH0697010Z03

RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(THANI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-11
4.160 THB   -0.95%
01:54aRATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 on the Company's Website
PU
02/16RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors on Dividend Payment, Amendment to the Companys objective, and Schedule for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the Year 2022
PU
02/16RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors on Dividend Payment, Amendment to the Company's objective, and Schedule for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the Year 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ratchthani Leasing Public : Disclosure of the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 on the Company's Website

04/18/2022 | 01:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
18 Apr 2022 12:44:27
Headline
Disclosure of the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 on the Company's Website
Symbol
THANI
Source
THANI
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Ratchthani Leasing pcl published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
01:54aRATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Sha..
PU
02/16RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors on D..
PU
02/16RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors on D..
PU
02/16Ratchthani Leasing Public Company Limited Approves to Propose Dividend Payment for the ..
CI
02/16RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Dec 2021
PU
02/16RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)
PU
02/16Ratchthani Leasing Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
2021Ratchthani Leasing Clarifies Media Report on Acquisition of Company by A Financial Inst..
CI
2021Ratchthani Leasing Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
2021Ratchthani Leasing Public Company Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 508 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2022 1 885 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 4,45%
Capitalization 23 558 M 700 M 700 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ratchthani Leasing Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,16 THB
Average target price 4,82 THB
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kovit Rongwattanasophon Managing Director & Director
Virat Chinprapinporn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Suraphon Satimanont Independent Director
Varavudh Varaporn Independent Director
Thakol Nunthirapakorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.02%700
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED5.04%58 127
ORIX CORPORATION-0.38%21 565
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-18.73%19 652
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED40.48%7 864
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-10.62%7 029