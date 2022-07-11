Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Ratchthani Leasing Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THANI   TH0697010Z03

RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(THANI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-10
3.860 THB   +0.52%
07/11RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
07/05RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
06/14RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ratchthani Leasing Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

07/11/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

BBL06C2207K, BGRI06C2207K, CHG06C2207K, COM706C2207A, CPAL06C2207A,

Security Symbol: IVL06P2207K, KBAN06C2207A, KBAN06P2207A, PTTE06C2207A, PTTE06C2207B, THAN06C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 12-Jul-2022

Maturity date

08-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL06C2207K

0

BGRI06C2207K

0

CHG06C2207K

0

COM706C2207A

0

CPAL06C2207A

0

IVL06P2207K

0

KBAN06C2207A

0

KBAN06P2207A

0

PTTE06C2207A

0

PTTE06C2207B

0

THAN06C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Ratchthani Leasing pcl published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 02:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07/11RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by..
PU
07/05RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 11 Derivative warr..
PU
06/14RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by..
PU
06/09RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 71 Derivative warrants issued by..
PU
06/08RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 11 Derivative warr..
PU
06/02RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 71 Derivative warr..
PU
05/25RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by..
PU
05/10Ratchthani Leasing Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
04/28RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 3 Derivative warrants issued by ..
PU
04/22SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : THAN08C2209A to be traded on April 25, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 592 M 99,2 M 99,2 M
Net income 2022 1 937 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 5,05%
Capitalization 21 859 M 604 M 604 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ratchthani Leasing Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,86 THB
Average target price 5,08 THB
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kovit Rongwattanasophon Managing Director & Director
Virat Chinprapinporn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Suraphon Satimanont Independent Director
Varavudh Varaporn Independent Director
Thakol Nunthirapakorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-11.87%606
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-15.99%44 693
ORIX CORPORATION-3.51%19 787
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-35.87%14 884
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED22.68%6 539
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-60.85%5 669