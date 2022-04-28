Ratchthani Leasing Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 3 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Date/Time
28 Apr 2022 17:28:47
Headline
Resolution of the Exercise of 3 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
Symbol
THAN24C2204A
Source
FSS
Full Detailed News
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 28-Apr-2022
Maturity date : 27-Apr-2022
DW symbol : MINT24C2204A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : SAWA24C2204A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : THAN24C2204A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Choengchon Tongjaroensuk
company
Position : Executive Vice President
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
Ratchthani Leasing pcl published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 12:11:22 UTC.