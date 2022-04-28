Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Ratchthani Leasing Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THANI   TH0697010Z03

RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(THANI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-26
4.380 THB   -0.45%
08:15aRATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 3 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
04/22SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : THAN08C2209A to be traded on April 25, 2022
PU
04/18RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 on the Company's Website
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ratchthani Leasing Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 3 Derivative warrants issued by FSS

04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
28 Apr 2022 17:28:47
Headline
Resolution of the Exercise of 3 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
Symbol
THAN24C2204A
Source
FSS
Full Detailed News 
                Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Report date of securities allocation     : 28-Apr-2022
Maturity date                            : 27-Apr-2022

DW symbol                                : MINT24C2204A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : SAWA24C2204A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : THAN24C2204A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0

Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Choengchon Tongjaroensuk
company
Position                                 : Executive Vice President

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Ratchthani Leasing pcl published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 12:11:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 508 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 1 885 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 24 804 M 721 M 721 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,65x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ratchthani Leasing Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,38 THB
Average target price 4,82 THB
Spread / Average Target 9,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kovit Rongwattanasophon Managing Director & Director
Virat Chinprapinporn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Suraphon Satimanont Independent Director
Varavudh Varaporn Independent Director
Thakol Nunthirapakorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%721
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-3.73%52 896
ORIX CORPORATION-3.00%20 661
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-20.63%18 465
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED43.04%7 979
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-16.27%6 561