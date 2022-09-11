RateGain Travel Technologies : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

September 11, 2022 To, National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited (NSE: RATEGAIN) (BSE: 543417)

Subject: Allotment of Equity Shares under RateGain Employees Stock Option Scheme -2015

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company have passed a resolution on September 10, 2022 and has allotted 6,500 (Six Thousand Five Hundred) Equity Shares of face value of INR 1/- each to the eligible employee(s) of the Company, who have exercised their options, under RateGain Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2015 ('ESOP 2015').

Further, please note the following:

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from INR 108,197,642/-(108,197,642 Equity Shares of INR 1/- each) to INR 108,204,142/- divided into (108,204,142 Equity Shares of INR 1/- each). In terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 'SEBI (SBEB SE) Regulations', the details of Equity Shares allotted as above are given as 'Annexure A'

The said intimation is also available on the Company's website at https://investors.rategain.com

Please take the above information on record.

Yours faithfully,

For RateGain Travel Technologies Limited

(Thomas P. Joshua)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No.: F 9839

