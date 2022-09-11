Advanced search
    RATEGAIN   INE0CLI01024

RATEGAIN TRAVEL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(RATEGAIN)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:59 2022-09-09 am EDT
289.35 INR   -0.38%
RATEGAIN TRAVEL TECHNOLOGIES : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
RateGain Travel Technologies Bags New Contract from Jazeera Airlines
MT
Kuwait's Second Largest Airline Jazeera Airways Selects RateGain Travel Technologies Limited to Get AI-powered Pricing Insights
CI
RateGain Travel Technologies : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

09/11/2022 | 06:20am EDT
September 11, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

(NSE: RATEGAIN)

(BSE: 543417)

Subject: Allotment of Equity Shares under RateGain Employees Stock Option Scheme -2015

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company have passed a resolution on September 10, 2022 and has allotted 6,500 (Six Thousand Five Hundred) Equity Shares of face value of INR 1/- each to the eligible employee(s) of the Company, who have exercised their options, under RateGain Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2015 ('ESOP 2015').

Further, please note the following:

  1. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from INR 108,197,642/-(108,197,642 Equity Shares of INR 1/- each) to INR 108,204,142/- divided into (108,204,142 Equity Shares of INR 1/- each).
  2. In terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 'SEBI (SBEB SE) Regulations', the details of Equity Shares allotted as above are given as 'Annexure A'

The said intimation is also available on the Company's website at https://investors.rategain.com

Please take the above information on record.

Yours faithfully,

For RateGain Travel Technologies Limited

(Thomas P. Joshua)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No.: F 9839

Encl.: As above

Annexure 'A'

Disclosure pursuant to Part E of Schedule I of Regulation 10(c) of SEBI SBEB SE Regulations

RateGain Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2015:

S. No.

Particulars

Details

1.

Company name and address of

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited

Registered Office

M-140, Greater Kailash Part-II New Delhi - 110048

2.

Name of the Stock Exchanges on which

BSE Limited (BSE)

the Company's shares are listed

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

3.

Filing date of the statement referred in

BSE: January 21, 2022

regulation 10(b) of the SEBI (Share

NSE: January 21, 2022

Based Employee Benefits and Sweat

Equity) Regulations, 2021 with the

Stock Exchange

4.

Filing Number, if any

BSE: 145608

NSE: 29767

5.

Title of the Scheme pursuant to which

RateGain Employees Stock Option Scheme -2015

shares are issued, if any

6.

Kind of security to be listed

Equity Shares

7.

Par value of the shares

INR 1/- per share

8.

Date of issue of shares

September 10, 2022

9.

Number of shares issued

6,500

10.

Share Certificate No., if applicable

Not Applicable

11.

Distinctive number of the share, if

Not Applicable

applicable

12.

ISIN Number of the shares if issued in

INE0CLI01024

Demat

13.

Exercise price per share

INR 161.17

14.

Premium per share

INR 160.17

15.

Total issued shares after this issue

108,204,142

16.

Total issued share capital after this

INR 108,204,142

issue

17.

Details of any lock-in on the shares

Not Applicable

18.

Date of expiry of lock-in

Not Applicable

19.

Whether shares are identical in all

All Equity Shares of the Company allotted pursuant

respects to existing shares? If not, when

to exercise of Stock Options shall rank pari-passu

will they become identical?

with the existing equity shares of the Company

20.

Details of listing fees, if payable

Not Applicable

Disclaimer

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 10:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
