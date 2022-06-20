PVR: Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rath AG

20.06.2022 / 08:22

§130 BörseG Notification of shareholding



As of 13 June 2022, Dr. Stephan Dörler announced exceeding of the threshold in accordance with §130 BörseG, thereby Dr. Stephan Dörler holds 4.01% (60,133 shares) of the voting rights in Rath Aktiengesellschaft (AT0000767306), the total number of voting rights of Rath Aktiengesellschaft amounts to 1,500,000 shares.

