PVR : Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
RATH : 2021 rath group annual report
PU
RATH : 2021 rath ag annual report
PU
PVR: Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/20/2022 | 02:24am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rath AG
Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.06.2022 / 08:22
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

§130 BörseG Notification of shareholding

As of 13 June 2022, Dr. Stephan Dörler announced exceeding of the threshold in accordance with §130 BörseG, thereby Dr. Stephan Dörler holds 4.01% (60,133 shares) of the voting rights in Rath Aktiengesellschaft (AT0000767306), the total number of voting rights of Rath Aktiengesellschaft amounts to 1,500,000 shares.

20.06.2022

Language: English
Company: Rath AG
Walfischgasse 14
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.rath-group.com

 
PVR : Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Financials
Sales 2021 98,2 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2021 4,31 M 4,51 M 4,51 M
Net Debt 2021 28,6 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 45,0 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 14,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas Pfneiszl Chief Financial Officer, CSO & Compliance Director
Stefan Ehrlich-Adam Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Gruber Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Jürgen Puhl Head-Research & Development
Dieter Hermann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATH AG0.00%47
CRH PLC-25.46%26 971
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-30.32%19 223
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-31.80%19 136
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-31.09%18 932
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-20.48%10 859