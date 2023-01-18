Rathbones : 163.36 KB

Advanced search
    RAT   GB0002148343

RATHBONES GROUP PLC

(RAT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-01-17 am EST
2095.00 GBX   +0.48%
2095.00 GBX   +0.48%
Rathbones Group Plc

Funds under management and administration (FUMA) update for the year ended 31 December 2022 and notice of results

Rathbones Group Plc ("Rathbones") delivered a further quarter of sustained net inflows with discretionary and managed net inflows totalling £347 million in Q4 2022 (an annualised growth rate of 3.1%) at the end of a challenging year for investors.

  • Discretionary and managed net inflows were resilient in the year at £1.3 billion (2021: £1.8 billion),
    representing a growth rate of 2.6% (2021: 4.1%).
    • Discretionary service net inflows totalled £0.9 billion (2021: £1.3 billion).
    • Net inflows into our multi-asset fund range were strong, totalling £0.4 billion and equating to net growth for the year of 20% (2021: £0.5 billion).
  • Total FUMA were £60.2 billion at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: £68.2 billion), reflecting continuing net inflows offset by a negative market movement over the year.
    • £45.1 billion in the Investment Management business was down 10.2% from £50.3 billion at 31 December 2021, in line with the MSCI PIMFA Private Investor Balanced Index which also decreased 10.2% over the year.
    • £11.0 billion in Rathbone Funds, was down from £13.0 billion at 31 December 2021, with continued market volatility impacting market performance and investor behaviour across the industry. Despite significant outflows across the wider asset management sector, net outflows in our single strategy fund range remained low at £0.4 billion in the year, representing 4.5% of opening FUMA (2021: net inflows of £1.2 billion).
    • £4.1 billion in Saunderson House, was down from £4.9 billion at 31 December 2021, with net outflows of £0.2 billion (2021: nil) in line with expectations. The integration of Saunderson House is progressing in line with plan, with new propositions launched during the year beginning to be taken up by clients in the fourth quarter.
  • Successful delivery of the first phases of our digital transformation programme, supporting greater efficiency and improving client and investment manager experiences.

Outlook

Whilst economic uncertainties are expected to prevail into 2023, we will remain focused on client engagement and delivery on our strategic priorities. Benefits from ongoing investment in our digital capability and wider financial planning propositions will further enable organic growth. Our strong balance sheet and clear direction means we remain well-placed to consider inorganic growth opportunities.

Notice of results

Our preliminary statement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2022 will be published on Wednesday, 1 March 2023. A presentation to analysts will be held on the same day.

Funds under management and administration

(i) Breakdown of FUMA and flows by service level

Opening

Service Level

Market

Ann Net

FUMA

Inflows

Outflows

Net Flows

Transfers1

Movement

Closing FUMA

Growth2

Q4 ended 31 December 2022

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(%)

Discretionary service

42,476

951

(697)

254

(16)

1,609

44,322

Bespoke portfolios

41,193

892

(673)

219

(70)

1,552

42,894

2.1

Managed via in-house funds

1,283

59

(24)

35

54

56

1,428

10.9

Multi-asset funds

1,973

198

(104)

94

-

92

2,159

19.1

Total

discretionary & managed

44,449

1,148

(801)

347

(16)

1,701

46,481

3.1

Non-discretionary service

764

5

(28)

(23)

(4)

21

757

(12.0)

Total wealth management

45,213

1,153

(829)

323

(20)

1,723

47,238

2.9

Single-strategy funds

6,248

316

(377)

(61)

-

287

6,474

(3.9)

Execution only & banking

2,317

70

(120)

(50)

69

68

2,404

(8.6)

Total group (pre acquisitions)

53,778

1,539

(1,326)

212

49

2,078

56,116

1.6

Saunderson House

4,151

40

(107)

(67)

(49)

81

4,117

(6.5)

Total group

57,929

1,579

(1,433)

145

-

2,159

60,233

1.0

Opening

Service Level

Market

FUMA

Inflows

Outflows

Net Flows

Transfers

Movement

Closing FUMA

Net Growth

12 months ended 31 December 2022

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(%)

Discretionary service

49,249

3,535

(2,617)

918

(175)

(5,670)

44,322

Bespoke portfolios

47,985

3,306

(2,519)

787

(322)

(5,557)

42,894

1.6

Managed via in-house funds

1,264

229

(98)

131

147

(113)

1,428

10.4

Multi-asset funds

1,991

790

(391)

399

-

(231)

2,159

20.0

Total discretionary & managed

51,240

4,325

(3,008)

1,316

(175)

(5,901)

46,481

2.6

Non-discretionary service

1,026

19

(95)

(76)

(81)

(112)

757

(7.4)

Total wealth management

52,266

4,344

(3,103)

1,240

(256)

(6,013)

47,238

2.4

Single-strategy funds

8,316

1,624

(1,998)

(374)

-

(1,468)

6,474

(4.5)

Execution only & banking

2,660

220

(460)

(241)

305

(321)

2,404

(9.1)

Total group (pre acquisitions)

63,242

6,187

(5,561)

626

49

(7,801)

56,116

1.0

Saunderson House3

4,917

287

(526)

(239)

(49)

(512)

4,117

(4.9)

Total group

68,159

6,474

(6,087)

387

-

(8,313)

60,233

0.6

    1. Service Level Transfers represent client FUMA which has transferred from one service to another within the group during the period.
    2. Annualised net growth in flows calculated as net flows/opening FUMA.
    3. Our continued review of Saunderson House data definitions and new business disclosures has identified the need for a further restatement of our Q3 YTD position, driven by alignment of Saunderson House practices with Rathbones. Net flows previously reported at Q3 2022 were understated by £40m and market performance was overstated by £40m. This has now been reflected in the YTD table above.
  2. Breakdown of Rathbone Investment Management FUMA and flows by channel

Opening

Service Level

Market

Ann Net

FUMA

Inflows

Outflows

Net Flows

Transfers

Movement

Closing FUMA

Growth

Q4 ended 31 December 2022

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(%)

Total direct

32,344

663

(550)

113

(123)

1,305

33,639

1.4

Total financial adviser linked

10,132

288

(147)

141

106

304

10,683

5.6

Total discretionary service

42,476

951

(697)

254

(16)

1,609

44,322

2.4

Execution only & banking

2,317

70

(120)

(50)

69

68

2,404

(8.6)

Non-discretionary service

764

5

(28)

(23)

(4)

20

757

(12.0)

Total Investment Management

45,557

1,026

(845)

180

49

1,697

47,483

1.6

Opening

Service Level

Market

FUMA

Inflows

Outflows

Net Flows

Transfers

Movement

Closing FUMA

Net Growth

12 months ended 31 December 2022

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(£m)

(%)

Total direct

37,800

2,401

(2,034)

367

(280)

(4,249)

33,638

1.0

Total financial adviser linked

11,449

1,134

(583)

551

105

(1,420)

10,685

4.8

Total discretionary service

49,249

3,535

(2,617)

918

(175)

(5,670)

44,322

1.9

Execution only & banking

2,660

220

(460)

(241)

305

(321)

2,404

(9.1)

Non-discretionary service

1,026

19

(95)

(76)

(81)

(112)

757

(7.4)

Total Investment Management

52,935

3,774

(3,173)

601

49

(6,101)

47,483

1.1

(iii) Total Group FUMA

At 31 December

At 30 September

2022

2021

Change

2022

Change

£m

£m

%

£m

%

Rathbone Investment Management Gross FUMA

47,483

52,935

(10.3)

45,557

4.2

Of which: discretionary wrapped funds1

(2,372)

(2,683)

(11.6)

(2,403)

(1.3)

45,111

50,252

(10.2)

43,154

4.5

Rathbone Funds

11,005

12,990

(15.3)

10,624

3.6

Saunderson House

4,117

4,917

(16.3)

4,151

(0.8)

Total Group FUMA

60,233

68,159

(11.6)

57,929

4.0

1. Discretionary wrapped funds represent funds operated by Rathbone Funds, managed by both Rathbone Investment Management teams and Rathbone Funds managers

18 January 2023

For further information contact:

Rathbones Group Plc

Paul Stockton, Group Chief Executive

Jennifer Mathias, Group Chief Financial Officer

Sarah Lewandowski, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: 07702605524

email: sarah.lewandowski@rathbones.com

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Julia Tilley

Tel: 020 3757 4984

email: ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk

Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees and professional partners. We have been trusted for generations to manage and preserve our clients' wealth. Our tradition of investing and acting responsibly has been with us from the beginning and continues to lead us forward. Our ambition is to be recognised as the UK's most responsible wealth manager.

Rathbones has over 2,200 staff in 14 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London.

www.rathbones.com

Disclaimer

Rathbone Brothers plc published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 07:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RATHBONES GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 464 M 569 M 569 M
Net income 2022 61,9 M 76,0 M 76,0 M
Net cash 2022 1 404 M 1 724 M 1 724 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 1 234 M 1 515 M 1 515 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart RATHBONES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Rathbones Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATHBONES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 095,00 GBX
Average target price 2 080,90 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Paul Stockton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jennifer Elizabeth Mathias Executive Director & Finance Director
Clive Christopher Roger Bannister Chairman
Andy Brodie Chief Operating Officer
James Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATHBONES GROUP PLC2.95%1 515
BLACKSTONE INC.14.62%59 679
KKR & CO. INC.16.33%46 500
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.9.28%39 894
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.65%18 718
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.13.99%15 043