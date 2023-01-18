Rathbones : 163.36 KB

Funds under management and administration (FUMA) update for the year ended 31 December 2022 and notice of results
Rathbones Group Plc ("Rathbones") delivered a further quarter of sustained net inflows with discretionary and managed net inflows totalling £347 million in Q4 2022 (an annualised growth rate of 3.1%) at the end of a challenging year for investors.
Discretionary and managed net inflows were resilient in the year at £1.3 billion (2021: £1.8 billion),
representing a growth rate of 2.6% (2021: 4.1%).
Discretionary service net inflows totalled £0.9 billion (2021: £1.3 billion).
Net inflows into our multi-asset fund range were strong, totalling £0.4 billion and equating to net growth for the year of 20% (2021: £0.5 billion).
Total FUMA were £60.2 billion at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: £68.2 billion), reflecting continuing net inflows offset by a negative market movement over the year.
£45.1 billion in the Investment Management business was down 10.2% from £50.3 billion at 31 December 2021, in line with the MSCI PIMFA Private Investor Balanced Index which also decreased 10.2% over the year.
£11.0 billion in Rathbone Funds, was down from £13.0 billion at 31 December 2021, with continued market volatility impacting market performance and investor behaviour across the industry. Despite significant outflows across the wider asset management sector, net outflows in our single strategy fund range remained low at £0.4 billion in the year, representing 4.5% of opening FUMA (2021: net inflows of £1.2 billion).
£4.1 billion in Saunderson House, was down from £4.9 billion at 31 December 2021, with net outflows of £0.2 billion (2021: nil) in line with expectations. The integration of Saunderson House is progressing in line with plan, with new propositions launched during the year beginning to be taken up by clients in the fourth quarter.
Successful delivery of the first phases of our digital transformation programme, supporting greater efficiency and improving client and investment manager experiences.
Outlook
Whilst economic uncertainties are expected to prevail into 2023, we will remain focused on client engagement and delivery on our strategic priorities. Benefits from ongoing investment in our digital capability and wider financial planning propositions will further enable organic growth. Our strong balance sheet and clear direction means we remain well-placed to consider inorganic growth opportunities.
Notice of results
Our preliminary statement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2022 will be published on Wednesday, 1 March 2023. A presentation to analysts will be held on the same day.
Funds under management and administration
(i) Breakdown of FUMA and flows by service level
Opening
Service Level
Market
Ann Net
FUMA
Inflows
Outflows
Net Flows
Transfers1
Movement
Closing FUMA
Growth2
Q4 ended 31 December 2022
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(%)
Discretionary service
42,476
951
(697)
254
(16)
1,609
44,322
Bespoke portfolios
41,193
892
(673)
219
(70)
1,552
42,894
2.1
Managed via in-house funds
1,283
59
(24)
35
54
56
1,428
10.9
Multi-asset funds
1,973
198
(104)
94
-
92
2,159
19.1
Total
discretionary & managed
44,449
1,148
(801)
347
(16)
1,701
46,481
3.1
Non-discretionary service
764
5
(28)
(23)
(4)
21
757
(12.0)
Total wealth management
45,213
1,153
(829)
323
(20)
1,723
47,238
2.9
Single-strategy funds
6,248
316
(377)
(61)
-
287
6,474
(3.9)
Execution only & banking
2,317
70
(120)
(50)
69
68
2,404
(8.6)
Total group (pre acquisitions)
53,778
1,539
(1,326)
212
49
2,078
56,116
1.6
Saunderson House
4,151
40
(107)
(67)
(49)
81
4,117
(6.5)
Total group
57,929
1,579
(1,433)
145
-
2,159
60,233
1.0
Opening
Service Level
Market
FUMA
Inflows
Outflows
Net Flows
Transfers
Movement
Closing FUMA
Net Growth
12 months ended 31 December 2022
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(%)
Discretionary service
49,249
3,535
(2,617)
918
(175)
(5,670)
44,322
Bespoke portfolios
47,985
3,306
(2,519)
787
(322)
(5,557)
42,894
1.6
Managed via in-house funds
1,264
229
(98)
131
147
(113)
1,428
10.4
Multi-asset funds
1,991
790
(391)
399
-
(231)
2,159
20.0
Total discretionary & managed
51,240
4,325
(3,008)
1,316
(175)
(5,901)
46,481
2.6
Non-discretionary service
1,026
19
(95)
(76)
(81)
(112)
757
(7.4)
Total wealth management
52,266
4,344
(3,103)
1,240
(256)
(6,013)
47,238
2.4
Single-strategy funds
8,316
1,624
(1,998)
(374)
-
(1,468)
6,474
(4.5)
Execution only & banking
2,660
220
(460)
(241)
305
(321)
2,404
(9.1)
Total group (pre acquisitions)
63,242
6,187
(5,561)
626
49
(7,801)
56,116
1.0
Saunderson House3
4,917
287
(526)
(239)
(49)
(512)
4,117
(4.9)
Total group
68,159
6,474
(6,087)
387
-
(8,313)
60,233
0.6
Service Level Transfers represent client FUMA which has transferred from one service to another within the group during the period.
Annualised net growth in flows calculated as net flows/opening FUMA.
Our continued review of Saunderson House data definitions and new business disclosures has identified the need for a further restatement of our Q3 YTD position, driven by alignment of Saunderson House practices with Rathbones. Net flows previously reported at Q3 2022 were understated by £40m and market performance was overstated by £40m. This has now been reflected in the YTD table above.
Breakdown of Rathbone Investment Management FUMA and flows by channel
Opening
Service Level
Market
Ann Net
FUMA
Inflows
Outflows
Net Flows
Transfers
Movement
Closing FUMA
Growth
Q4 ended 31 December 2022
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(%)
Total direct
32,344
663
(550)
113
(123)
1,305
33,639
1.4
Total financial adviser linked
10,132
288
(147)
141
106
304
10,683
5.6
Total discretionary service
42,476
951
(697)
254
(16)
1,609
44,322
2.4
Execution only & banking
2,317
70
(120)
(50)
69
68
2,404
(8.6)
Non-discretionary service
764
5
(28)
(23)
(4)
20
757
(12.0)
Total Investment Management
45,557
1,026
(845)
180
49
1,697
47,483
1.6
Opening
Service Level
Market
FUMA
Inflows
Outflows
Net Flows
Transfers
Movement
Closing FUMA
Net Growth
12 months ended 31 December 2022
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(%)
Total direct
37,800
2,401
(2,034)
367
(280)
(4,249)
33,638
1.0
Total financial adviser linked
11,449
1,134
(583)
551
105
(1,420)
10,685
4.8
Total discretionary service
49,249
3,535
(2,617)
918
(175)
(5,670)
44,322
1.9
Execution only & banking
2,660
220
(460)
(241)
305
(321)
2,404
(9.1)
Non-discretionary service
1,026
19
(95)
(76)
(81)
(112)
757
(7.4)
Total Investment Management
52,935
3,774
(3,173)
601
49
(6,101)
47,483
1.1
(iii) Total Group FUMA
At 31 December
At 30 September
2022
2021
Change
2022
Change
£m
£m
%
£m
%
Rathbone Investment Management Gross FUMA
47,483
52,935
(10.3)
45,557
4.2
Of which: discretionary wrapped funds1
(2,372)
(2,683)
(11.6)
(2,403)
(1.3)
45,111
50,252
(10.2)
43,154
4.5
Rathbone Funds
11,005
12,990
(15.3)
10,624
3.6
Saunderson House
4,117
4,917
(16.3)
4,151
(0.8)
Total Group FUMA
60,233
68,159
(11.6)
57,929
4.0
1. Discretionary wrapped funds represent funds operated by Rathbone Funds, managed by both Rathbone Investment Management teams and Rathbone Funds managers
18 January 2023
