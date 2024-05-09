RATHBONES GROUP PLC (the "Company")
LEI: 213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29
RESULTS OF THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTIFICATION REQUIRED BY LISTING RULE 9.6.18
At the fifty-third Annual General Meeting of the Company, held at 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ on Thursday 9 May 2024, all the resolutions proposed (which were contained in the Notice of Meeting dated 8 April 2024) were passed on a poll.
Resolutions 1 to 18 were ordinary resolutions and resolutions 19 to 22 were special resolutions.
The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Meeting, a copy of which is on the Company's at www.rathbones.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-meetings. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The results of the poll are as follows:
Votes cast
Resolution
For
%
Against
%
Votes cast
as a % of
Withheld
the voting
capital
1
To adopt the report and accounts for the year
76,490,796
99.99
4,702
0.01
76,495,498
84.31%
204,270
ended 31 December 2023
2
To approve the directors' remuneration report for
70,556,860
92.07
6,079,542
7.93
76,636,402
84.46%
63,366
the year ended 31 December 2023
3
To approve the directors' remuneration policy
71,867,181
93.78
4,767,961
6.22
76,635,142
84.46%
63,367
4
To approve the Rathbones Group Plc Performance
73,357,345
95.72
3,280,775
4.28
76,638,120
84.46%
61,648
Share Plan ('Plan')
5
To declare a final dividend of 24p per share for the
76,394,449
99.63
281,394
0.37
76,675,843
84.51%
22,221
year ended 31 December 2023
6
To re-elect Clive Bannister as a director
73,335,926
95.64
3,343,778
4.36
76,679,704
84.51%
20,064
7
To re-elect Paul Stockton as a director
73,545,871
95.96
3,096,568
4.04
76,642,439
84.47%
57,329
8
To elect Iain Hooley as a director
76,557,247
99.85
113,822
0.15
76,671,069
84.50%
28,699
9
To re-elect Iain Cummings as a director
76,302,840
99.51
372,693
0.49
76,675,533
84.51%
24,235
10
To re-elect Terri Duhon as a director
76,289,831
99.50
381,111
0.50
76,670,942
84.50%
28,826
11
To re-elect Sarah Gentleman as a director
75,772,115
98.82
903,417
1.18
76,675,532
84.51%
24,236
12
To re-elect Dharmash Mistry as a director
73,447,543
95.78
3,232,289
4.22
76,679,832
84.51%
19,936
13
To elect Henrietta Baldock as a director
76,311,762
99.53
357,182
0.47
76,668,944
84.50%
30,824
14
To elect Ruth Leas as a director
76,311,724
99.53
358,433
0.47
76,670,157
84.50%
28,352
15
To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the
76,670,055
99.99
7,468
0.01
76,677,523
84.51%
22,245
company
16
To authorise the audit committee to agree the
76,662,744
99.98
14,803
0.02
76,677,547
84.51%
22,221
remuneration of the auditors
17
To approve an authority to make political donations
74,113,272
96.66
2,559,144
3.34
76,672,416
84.50%
27,352
and to incur political expenditure
18
To approve a general authority to allot ordinary
72,021,603
93.93
4,655,816
6.07
76,677,419
84.51%
22,349
shares
19
To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption
72,411,346
94.44
4,263,057
5.56
76,674,403
84.50%
25,365
rights
To further authorise the disapplication of pre-
72,100,344
94.04
4,573,450
5.96
76,673,794
84.50%
25,974
20
emption rights regarding shares issued in
connection with an acquisition or capital investment
21
To authorise market purchases of ordinary shares
76,352,506
99.59
316,673
0.41
76,669,179
84.50%
30,589
To authorise the convening of a general meeting
73,585,917
95.97
3,090,225
4.03
76,676,142
84.51%
23,626
22
(other than the AGM) of not less than 14 days'
notice
For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the votes cast are expressed as a percentage of 90,734,875 ordinary shares. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.
Ali Johnson
Group Company Secretary
Email:CompanySecretariat@rathbones.com
Tel: 07901 118456
