RATHBONES GROUP PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29

RESULTS OF THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTIFICATION REQUIRED BY LISTING RULE 9.6.18

At the fifty-third Annual General Meeting of the Company, held at 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ on Thursday 9 May 2024, all the resolutions proposed (which were contained in the Notice of Meeting dated 8 April 2024) were passed on a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 18 were ordinary resolutions and resolutions 19 to 22 were special resolutions.

The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Meeting, a copy of which is on the Company's at www.rathbones.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-meetings. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The results of the poll are as follows:

Votes cast

Resolution

For

%

Against

%

Votes cast

as a % of

Withheld

the voting

capital

1

To adopt the report and accounts for the year

76,490,796

99.99

4,702

0.01

76,495,498

84.31%

204,270

ended 31 December 2023

2

To approve the directors' remuneration report for

70,556,860

92.07

6,079,542

7.93

76,636,402

84.46%

63,366

the year ended 31 December 2023

3

To approve the directors' remuneration policy

71,867,181

93.78

4,767,961

6.22

76,635,142

84.46%

63,367

4

To approve the Rathbones Group Plc Performance

73,357,345

95.72

3,280,775

4.28

76,638,120

84.46%

61,648

Share Plan ('Plan')

5

To declare a final dividend of 24p per share for the

76,394,449

99.63

281,394

0.37

76,675,843

84.51%

22,221

year ended 31 December 2023

6

To re-elect Clive Bannister as a director

73,335,926

95.64

3,343,778

4.36

76,679,704

84.51%

20,064

7

To re-elect Paul Stockton as a director

73,545,871

95.96

3,096,568

4.04

76,642,439

84.47%

57,329

8

To elect Iain Hooley as a director

76,557,247

99.85

113,822

0.15

76,671,069

84.50%

28,699

9

To re-elect Iain Cummings as a director

76,302,840

99.51

372,693

0.49

76,675,533

84.51%

24,235

10

To re-elect Terri Duhon as a director

76,289,831

99.50

381,111

0.50

76,670,942

84.50%

28,826

11

To re-elect Sarah Gentleman as a director

75,772,115

98.82

903,417

1.18

76,675,532

84.51%

24,236

12

To re-elect Dharmash Mistry as a director

73,447,543

95.78

3,232,289

4.22

76,679,832

84.51%

19,936

13

To elect Henrietta Baldock as a director

76,311,762

99.53

357,182

0.47

76,668,944

84.50%

30,824

14

To elect Ruth Leas as a director

76,311,724

99.53

358,433

0.47

76,670,157

84.50%

28,352

15

To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the

76,670,055

99.99

7,468

0.01

76,677,523

84.51%

22,245

company

16

To authorise the audit committee to agree the

76,662,744

99.98

14,803

0.02

76,677,547

84.51%

22,221

remuneration of the auditors

17

To approve an authority to make political donations

74,113,272

96.66

2,559,144

3.34

76,672,416

84.50%

27,352

and to incur political expenditure

18

To approve a general authority to allot ordinary

72,021,603

93.93

4,655,816

6.07

76,677,419

84.51%

22,349

shares

19

To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption

72,411,346

94.44

4,263,057

5.56

76,674,403

84.50%

25,365

rights

To further authorise the disapplication of pre-

72,100,344

94.04

4,573,450

5.96

76,673,794

84.50%

25,974

20

emption rights regarding shares issued in

connection with an acquisition or capital investment

21

To authorise market purchases of ordinary shares

76,352,506

99.59

316,673

0.41

76,669,179

84.50%

30,589

To authorise the convening of a general meeting

73,585,917

95.97

3,090,225

4.03

76,676,142

84.51%

23,626

22

(other than the AGM) of not less than 14 days'

notice

For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the votes cast are expressed as a percentage of 90,734,875 ordinary shares. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

Ali Johnson

Group Company Secretary

Email:CompanySecretariat@rathbones.com

Tel: 07901 118456

