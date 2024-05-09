RATHBONES GROUP PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29

RESULTS OF THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTIFICATION REQUIRED BY LISTING RULE 9.6.18

At the fifty-third Annual General Meeting of the Company, held at 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ on Thursday 9 May 2024, all the resolutions proposed (which were contained in the Notice of Meeting dated 8 April 2024) were passed on a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 18 were ordinary resolutions and resolutions 19 to 22 were special resolutions.

The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Meeting, a copy of which is on the Company's at www.rathbones.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-meetings. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The results of the poll are as follows: