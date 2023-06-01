Rathbones : Combined Prospectus and Class 1 Shareholder Circular in Relation to the All-Share Combination of Rathbones Group Plc and Investec Wealth & Investment Limited 06/01/2023 | 11:13am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or as to what action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own ﬁnancial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank, solicitor, accountant, fund manager or other appropriate independent ﬁnancial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) ("FSMA") if you are resident in the United Kingdom, or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent ﬁnancial adviser. This document comprises (i) a prospectus for the purpose of the Prospectus Regulation and (ii) a circular prepared in accordance with the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") made under section 73A of FSMA relating to Rathbones Group Plc ("Rathbones" or the "Company"). The share capital of Rathbones as at the date of this document comprises Ordinary Shares listed on the premium segment of the Ofﬁcial List of the FCA and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities ("Existing Ordinary Shares"). As part of a combination of the Rathbones and Investec Wealth & Investment Limited ("Investec W&I UK") (the "Combination"), Rathbones proposes to issue 44,538,331 Consideration Shares to Investec Bank PLC ("Investec Bank") (a subsidiary of Investec PLC). The Consideration Shares shall be issued by Rathbones in consideration for the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Investec W&I UK in accordance with the Share Purchase Agreement the terms of which are referred to in Part 2 (Summary of Key Combination Terms) of this document. The Consideration Shares shall comprise (i) 27,056,463 New Ordinary Shares; and (ii) 17,481,868 Convertible Non-Voting Ordinary Shares. An application for Admission of the New Ordinary Shares is intended to be made as set out in this document. It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings for normal settlement in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on London Stock Exchange at 8.00 a.m. on the date on which Completion takes place. No applications are intended to be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to listing or dealing on any exchange other than London Stock Exchange, and no applications will be made for the Convertible Non-Voting Ordinary Shares to be admitted to listing or dealing on any exchange. The prospectus comprised within this document has been prepared in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the FCA and approved by the FCA as competent authority under the UK version of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, which forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The FCA only approves the prospectus comprised within this document as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the Prospectus Regulation. Such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of the issuer or the quality of the securities that are the subject of the document. Recipients should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the securities. This document has been ﬁled with the FCA and made available to the public in accordance with paragraph 3.2.1 of the Prospectus Regulation Rules. The Company, each of the Rathbones Directors and the Proposed Directors, whose names appear on page 30 of this document, accept responsibility for the information contained in this document. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Company, the Rathbones Directors and the Proposed Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is case), the information contained in this document is in accordance with the facts and this document makes no omission likely to affect the import of such information. The Company, each of the Rathbones Directors and the Proposed Directors, whose names appear on page 30 of this document, accept responsibility for the information contained in this document. To the best of the knowledge of the Company, the Rathbones Directors and the Proposed Directors, the information contained in this document is in accordance with the facts and this document makes no omission likely to affect its import. You should read the whole of this document and the documents incorporated herein by reference. In particular, your attention is drawn to the section of this document entitled "Risk Factors" on pages 11 to 29, which you should read in full, and the "Letter from the Chair of Rathbones" on pages 39 to 48 of this document which recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the Rathbones Shareholder Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting. Certain terms used in this document are deﬁned in Part 14 (Deﬁnitions) of this document. RATHBONES GROUP PLC (incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 01000403) Proposed issue of 27,056,463 New Ordinary Shares and 17,481,868 Convertible Non-Voting Ordinary Shares to Investec Bank (a subsidiary of Investec PLC) in connection with the proposed Combination of Rathbones and Investec W&I UK Admission of the New Ordinary Shares to the premium listing segment of the Ofﬁcial List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and Circular to Shareholders and Notice of General Meeting BofA Securities Financial Adviser, Joint Corporate Broker, and Sponsor None of the Existing Ordinary Shares nor the Consideration Shares are being made generally available to the public in conjunction with the proposed Combination. Notice of the General Meeting, to be held at 10.30 a.m. on 23 June 2023 at 8 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7AZ, is set out in Part 17 (Notice of General Meeting) of this document. A Form of Proxy is enclosed for use by Shareholders in connection with the General Meeting. To be valid, a Form of Proxy, completed in accordance with the instructions thereon, must be received by the registrar of Rathbones, Equiniti, at Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA as soon as possible but in any event by no later than 10.30 a.m. on 21 June 2023 (or, if the General Meeting is adjourned, 48 hours before the time ﬁxed for the adjourned meeting). Completion and return of a Form of Proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting at the General Meeting should they so wish. Shareholders who hold their Ordinary Shares in uncertiﬁcated form in CREST may alternatively use the CREST Proxy Voting Service in accordance with the procedures set out in the CREST Manual as explained in the notes accompanying the Notice of General Meeting. Proxies submitted via CREST must be received by Equiniti (ID RA19) by no later than 10.30 a.m. on 21 June 2023 (or, if the General Meeting is adjourned, 48 hours before the time ﬁxed for the adjourned meeting). The appointment of a proxy using the CREST Proxy Voting Service will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the General Meeting should they so wish. Alternatively, Shareholders may appoint a proxy online by following the instructions for the electronic appointment of a proxy at www.sharevote.co.uk. Merrill Lynch International ("BofA Securities"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated in the United Kingdom by the PRA and the FCA, is acting exclusively for the Company and no-one else in connection with the Combination and Admission, and it will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this document) as a client in relation to the Combination and Admission and it will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Combination or Admission or another transaction, matter or arrangement referred to in this document. Apart from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed on BofA Securities by FSMA or the regulatory regime established thereunder or under the regulatory regime of any other applicable jurisdiction where exclusion of liability under the relevant regulatory regime would be illegal, void or unenforceable, neither BofA Securities nor any of its afﬁliates accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the contents of this document including its accuracy, completeness and veriﬁcation or for any other statement made or purported to be made by it, or on its behalf, in connection with the Company or its subsidiaries, the Ordinary Shares, the Combination or Admission. BofA Securities and its afﬁliates accordingly disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise (save as referred to above) which they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this document or any such statement. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by BofA Securities or any of its afﬁliates as to the accuracy, completeness, veriﬁcation or sufﬁciency of the information set out in this document, and nothing in this document will be relied upon as a promise or representation in this respect, whether or not to the past or future. NONE OF THE COMPANY, BOFA SECURITIES, INVESTEC W&I UK OR ANY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE REPRESENTATIVES, IS MAKING ANY REPRESENTATION TO ANY RECIPIENT OR HOLDER OF THE ORDINARY SHARES REGARDING THE LEGALITY OF ANY INVESTMENT BY A RECIPIENT UNDER THE LAWS APPLICABLE TO SUCH RECIPIENT. THE CONTENTS OF THIS DOCUMENT ARE NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS LEGAL, FINANCIAL OR TAX ADVICE. EACH RECIPIENT OR SHAREHOLDER SHOULD CONSULT HIS, HER OR ITS OWN SOLICITOR, INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR OR TAX ADVISER FOR LEGAL, FINANCIAL OR TAX ADVICE. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY RATHBONES SHARES IN ANY JURISDICTION. Recipients of this document are authorised to use it solely for the purpose of considering the terms of the Combination and may not reproduce or distribute this document, in whole or in part, and may not disclose any of the contents of this document or use any information herein for any purpose other than considering the terms of the Combination. Recipients agree to the foregoing by accepting delivery of this document. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Rathbones Shares you should send this document and, if relevant, the enclosed Form of Proxy at once to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. This document is being made available to the public in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation and can be accessed free of charge in electronic form on Rathbones' website at www.rathbones.com/investor-relations. Without prejudice to any legal or regulatory obligation on the Company to publish a supplementary prospectus pursuant to section 87G of FSMA and Rule 3.4 of the Prospectus Regulation Rules, neither the delivery of this document, completion of the Combination nor Admission shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the business or affairs of the Company, the Rathbones Group or the Investec W&I UK Group since the date of this document or that the information in it is correct as of any time subsequent to its date. The Company will comply with its obligation to publish a supplementary prospectus containing further updated information if so required by law or by any regulatory authority but assumes no further obligation to publish additional information. Recipients should only rely on the information contained in this document and the documents (or parts thereof) incorporated herein by reference. No person has been authorised to give any information or make any representations other than those contained in this document and the documents (or parts thereof) incorporated herein by reference, and if given or made, such information or representations must not be relied on as having been so authorised by or on behalf of Rathbones, the Rathbones Directors, the Proposed Directors or BofA Securities. None of the above persons take any responsibility or liability for, and can provide no assurance as to the reliability of, other information that recipients may have been given. In particular, save for the information incorporated by reference into this document as set out in Part 13 (Information Incorporated by Reference) of this document, the contents of Rathbones' website does not form part of this document and should not be relied upon. NOTICE TO OVERSEAS SHAREHOLDERS AND RECIPIENTS This document does not constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, any Rathbones Shares to any person in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Other than in the United Kingdom, no action has been or will be taken by Rathbones to permit an issue of the Rathbones Shares or to permit the possession or distribution of this document (or any other issuing or publicity materials relating to the Rathbones Shares) in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose may be required or where to do so may be unlawful. Neither this document, any advertisement nor any other material relating to it may be distributed or published in any jurisdiction except under circumstances that will result in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations. Persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Combination disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. None of the Existing Ordinary Shares or the Consideration Shares may be offered in or into any Restricted Jurisdiction or to or for the account or beneﬁt of any national, resident or citizen of a Restricted Jurisdiction. Any persons (including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees) who have a contractual or other legal obligation to forward this document or any accompanying document into a Restricted Jurisdiction should seek appropriate advice before taking any such action. Accordingly, neither this document nor any advertisement nor any other offering material may be distributed or published in any Restricted Jurisdiction except under circumstances that will result in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations. Persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Combination disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such requirements by any person. THE CONTENTS OF THIS DOCUMENT ARE NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS LEGAL, FINANCIAL, BUSINESS OR TAX ADVICE. EACH SHAREHOLDER AND ANY OTHER PERSON WHO RECEIVES THIS DOCUMENT SHOULD CONSULT HIS, HER OR ITS OWN LEGAL ADVISER, FINANCIAL ADVISER OR TAX ADVISER FOR LEGAL, FINANCIAL OR TAX ADVICE. The date of this document is 1 June 2023. 2 TABLE OF CONTENTS SUMMARY 4 RISK FACTORS 11 RATHBONES DIRECTORS, PROPOSED DIRECTORS, REGISTERED OFFICE AND ADVISORS 30 EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS 32 COMBINATION STATISTICS 33 IMPORTANT INFORMATION 34 Part 1 Letter from the Chair of Rathbones 39 Part 2 Summary of Key Combination Terms 49 Part 3 Information relating to Rathbones, Investec W&I UK and their Industries 59 Part 4 Regulatory Overview 70 Part 5 Historical Financial Information of Rathbones 87 Part 6 Operating and Financial Review of Rathbones 88 Part 7 Historical Financial Information of Investec W&I UK Group 90 Part 8 Capitalisation and Indebtedness 133 Part 9 Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information on the Enlarged Rathbones Group 135 Part 10 Directors, Proposed Directors, Senior Management and Corporate Governance 141 Part 11 Investec Wealth Proﬁt Estimate 163 Part 12 Additional Information 164 Part 13 Information Incorporated by Reference 181 Part 14 Deﬁnitions 185 Part 15 To vote on the Combination 196 Part 16 Action to be taken 197 Part 17 Notice of General Meeting 199 3 SUMMARY Section 1 - Introduction and warnings As at 30 May 2023, being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this document (the "Latest Practicable Date"), there are 63,433,381 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of Rathbones ("Ordinary Shares") in issue (the "Existing Ordinary Shares"). As consideration for Rathbones' proposed acquisition of Investec W&I UK (the "Combination"), Rathbones has agreed to issue 44,538,331 consideration shares comprising: (i) 27,056,463 Ordinary Shares ("New Ordinary Shares"); and 17,481,868 convertible non-voting ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5 pence each (the "Convertible Non-Voting Ordinary Shares", and together with such New Ordinary Shares, the "Consideration Shares"). The Legal Entity Identiﬁer ("LEI") of Rathbones is 213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29. The Existing Ordinary Shares have, and the New Ordinary Shares will have, the ISIN GB0002148343 and SEDOL number 0214834 and are and will be traded on the Main Market under the ticker symbol 'RAT'. The registered ofﬁce of Rathbones is 8 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7AZ. The contact telephone number for Rathbones is +44 (0)20 7399 0000. The prospectus comprised within this document has been approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), 12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN, as competent authority under the UK version of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, which forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("Prospectus Regulation"). The FCA only approves the prospectus comprised within this document as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the Prospectus Regulation. Such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of the issuer or the quality of the securities that are the subject of the document. Recipients should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the securities. This document was approved on 1 June 2023. This summary should be read as an introduction to this document. Any decision to invest in the securities should be based on a consideration of the document as a whole. Any investor could lose all or part of their invested capital. Civil liability attaches only to those persons who have tabled the summary including any translation thereof, but only where the summary is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent when read together with the other parts of the prospectus or where it does not provide, when read together with the other parts of the document, key information in order to aid investors when considering whether to invest in such securities. A Recipient should not rely solely on the summarised ﬁnancial information. Section 2 - Key information on the issuer 2.1 - Who is the issuer of the securities? The legal and commercial name of the issuer is Rathbones. Rathbones was incorporated and registered in England and Wales on 21 January 1971 under the Companies Acts 1948 to 1967, with the name Comprehensive Financial Services Limited, as a private company limited by shares with registered number 1000403. In 1984, Rathbones re-registered as a public company limited by shares with the name Comprehensive Financial Services Public Limited Company. On 29 September 1988, Rathbones changed its name to Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company and in 1992, following a one for one capitalisation issue, Rathbones was admitted to the Ofﬁcial List. On 3 December 2021, Rathbones changed its name to Rathbones Group Plc. The registered ofﬁce of Rathbones is at 8 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7AZ. Rathbones' LEI is 213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29. Rathbones is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. It has approximately 2,011 employees in 15 locations across the UK and Jersey. Rathbones' headquarters are located at 8 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7AZ. Rathbones has appointed Deloitte LLP as its auditor. The principal legislation under which Rathbones operates is the Companies Act, and the Consideration Shares will be issued pursuant to the Articles and the Companies Act. Rathbones is subject to the Prospectus Regulation Rules, MAR and all other laws and regulations which apply to securities sold and traded in England and Wales and, to the extent such rules apply to companies with a Premium Listing, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Rathbones, through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of high-quality, personalised investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees. Rathbones' services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, banking and loan services, ﬁnancial planning, unitised portfolio services, and UK trust, legal, estate and tax advice. Rathbones is the ultimate holding company of the Rathbones Group. The table below contains a list of the principal subsidiaries of Rathbones. Name Country of incorporation Business activity Rathbones Investment Management England and Wales Investment management and banking Limited services Rathbone Unit Trust Management Limited England and Wales Unit trust management Rathbones Investment Management Jersey Investment Management International Limited Rathbones Trust Company Limited England and Wales Trust and tax services Rathbones Legal Services Ltd England and Wales Legal services Vision Independent Financial Planning England and Wales Financial planning services Limited Castle Investment Solutions Limited England and Wales Investment support services Saunderson House Limited England and Wales Financial planning and investment management Rathbones owns, directly or indirectly, 100 per cent. of the ordinary share capital of all of the above-listed subsidiaries. Key managing directors The members of the Rathbones Board are Clive Bannister (Chair), Paul Stockton (Group Chief Executive Ofﬁcer), Jennifer Mathias (Group Chief Financial Ofﬁcer), Iain Cummings (Non-executive Director), Terri Duhon (Non-executive Director), Sarah Gentleman (Senior Independent Director) and Dharmash Mistry (Non-executive Director). On Completion and Admission, Ciaran Whelan and Henrietta Baldock ("Proposed Directors") will each be appointed to the Rathbones Board as Non-executive Directors. 4 Major shareholders Information provided to Rathbones pursuant to the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules regarding its substantial shareholders is published on a Regulatory Information Service and on the Company's website. So far as Rathbones is aware, based on an analysis of its shareholder register as at the Latest Practicable Date (but without analysing any potential underlying beneﬁcial owners not reﬂected on the shareholder register), the following have an interest in 3 per cent. or more of the Company's issued share capital and/or, are anticipated to have an interest in 3 per cent. or more of the Company's issued share capital immediately following Admission: As at the Latest Practicable As at Admission (1)(2)(3) Date Convertible Percentage Percentage Non-Voting of voting Ordinary of issued Ordinary Ordinary interest in Name Shares share capital Shares Shares Rathbones Investec Bank - - 27,056,463 17,481,868 29.9 Lindsell Train Ltd 6,642,000 10.47 6,642,000 - 7.34 Franklin Resources 3,451,422 5.44 3,451,422 - 3.81 Heronbridge Investment Management 3,111,530 4.91 3,111,530 - 3.44 Vanguard Group 2,939,329 4.63 2,939,329 - 3.25 Aviva Investors 2,798,288 4.41 2,798,288 - 3.09 BlackRock 2,771,789 4.37 2,771,789 - 3.06 Aberforth Partners 1,950,812 3.08 1,950,812 - 2.16 ----- Notes: Figures are subject to any additional Rathbones Shares being issued between the Latest Practicable Date and Admission other than the Consideration Shares. Figures assume that the number of Ordinary Shares held by the relevant person will not change between the Latest Practicable Date and Admission, other than in respect of the issue of the Consideration Shares to Investec Bank (a subsidiary of Investec PLC). Figures are indicative only and such persons' interests in Rathbones Shares as at Admission may differ from the interests set out in this table. Save in respect of the Convertible Non-Voting Ordinary Shares to be issued to Investec Bank (a subsidiary of Investec PLC) on Completion, none of the Company's major shareholders have different voting rights attached to the shares they hold in the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company was not aware of any person or persons who, directly or indirectly, jointly, or severally, exercise(s) or could exercise, control over the Company. 2.2 - What is the key ﬁnancial information regarding the issuer? Selected ﬁnancial information of Rathbones The tables below set out the selected historical audited key ﬁnancial information of Rathbones for the three ﬁnancial years ended 31 December 2020, 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2022 which have been extracted without material adjustment from Rathbones' published ﬁnancial information. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Year ended Year ended Year ended 31 December 31 December 31 December 2020 2021 2022 (£'000) (£'000) (£'000) Net interest income 8,422 3,876 18,303 Net fee and commission income 353,749 428,634 435,212 Operating income 366,088 435,927 455,875 Operating expenses (322,309) (340,892) (391,821) Proﬁt before tax 43,779 95,035 64,054 Proﬁt after tax 26,652 75,229 48,984 Proﬁt for the year attributable to equity holders of the company 26,652 75,229 48,984 Other comprehensive income net of tax (3,014) 13,844 (3,722) Total comprehensive income for the year net of tax attributable to equity holders of the company 23,638 89,073 45,262 Earnings per share for the year attributable to equity holders of the Company: Basic 49.6p 133.5p 83.6p Diluted 47.6p 129.3p 81.6p 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Permalink Disclaimer Rathbone Brothers plc published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 15:12:06 UTC.

