Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/10 11:35:17 am
2045 GBX   +1.24%
01/07Form 8.3 - National Express Group Plc (CORRECTION TO RELEASE DATED 06/01/2022)
AQ
2021Form 8.3 -
AQ
2021Form 8.3 -
AQ
Rathbones : Funds under management and administration update and notice of results

01/11/2022 | 02:18am EST
Fourth quarter trading update

Rathbones Group Plc ("Rathbones") announces a funds under management and administration (FUMA) update for the year ended 31 December 2021.

  • Total FUMA at 31 December 2021 were £68.2 billion, up 24.7% from £54.7 billion at 31 December 2020, reflecting continuing net inflows, positive market movement and the acquisition of Saunderson House Limited.
    • £50.3 billion in the Investment Management business was up 12.0% from £44.9 billion at 31 December 2020. The MSCI PIMFA Private Investor Balanced Index increased 10.3% over the year.
    • £13.0 billion in Rathbone Funds was up 32.7% from £9.8 billion at 31 December 2020, reflecting very strong net inflows.
    • £4.9 billion of Saunderson House FUMA following completion of acquisition in October 2021.
  • The Investment Management business recorded strong gross inflows of £4.5 billion for the full year (2020: £3.9 billion). Net organic inflows for the year totalled £0.8 billion (2020: £nil). Total net inflows of discretionary FUMA in the year were £1.2 billion (2020: £0.9 billion), which represents a net growth rate of 2.8% (2020: 2.2%).
  • Rathbone Funds recorded £4.4 billion gross inflows for the full year (2020: £3.6 billion). Net inflows totalled £2.1 billion for the year (2020: £1.5 billion) representing an organic growth rate of 21.1% (2020: 20.1%).
Read the full statement here

For further information contact:

Rathbones Group Plc

Tel: 020 7399 0000
email: shelly.patel@rathbones.com

Paul Stockton, Chief Executive
Jennifer Mathias, Group Finance Director
Shelly Patel, Head of Investor Relations

Camarco

Tel: 020 3757 4984
email: ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk

Ed Gascoigne-Pees
Julia Tilley

Disclaimer

Rathbone Brothers plc published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 433 M 588 M 588 M
Net income 2021 73,9 M 100 M 100 M
Net cash 2021 172 M 234 M 234 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 1 191 M 1 616 M 1 618 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float -
