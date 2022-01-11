Rathbones : Funds under management and administration update and notice of results

Fourth quarter trading update
Rathbones Group Plc ("Rathbones") announces a funds under management and administration (FUMA) update for the year ended 31 December 2021.
Total FUMA at 31 December 2021 were £68.2 billion, up 24.7% from £54.7 billion at 31 December 2020, reflecting continuing net inflows, positive market movement and the acquisition of Saunderson House Limited.
£50.3 billion in the Investment Management business was up 12.0% from £44.9 billion at 31 December 2020. The MSCI PIMFA Private Investor Balanced Index increased 10.3% over the year.
£13.0 billion in Rathbone Funds was up 32.7% from £9.8 billion at 31 December 2020, reflecting very strong net inflows.
£4.9 billion of Saunderson House FUMA following completion of acquisition in October 2021.
The Investment Management business recorded strong gross inflows of £4.5 billion for the full year (2020: £3.9 billion). Net organic inflows for the year totalled £0.8 billion (2020: £nil). Total net inflows of discretionary FUMA in the year were £1.2 billion (2020: £0.9 billion), which represents a net growth rate of 2.8% (2020: 2.2%).
Rathbone Funds recorded £4.4 billion gross inflows for the full year (2020: £3.6 billion). Net inflows totalled £2.1 billion for the year (2020: £1.5 billion) representing an organic growth rate of 21.1% (2020: 20.1%).
