The Rathbones Group Plc 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at 8 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7AZ on Thursday 9 May 2024 at 11:00am.

RATHBONES GROUP PLC - PROXY FORM

Voting IDTask IDShareholder Reference

You can also appoint a proxy online at www.sharevote.co.uk using the above voting references or via the CREST electronic proxy appointment service.

I/We appoint the Chairman of the AGM or †

............................................................................................................................................

(Please read note 1 carefully before selecting your proxy)

as my/our proxy to exercise all or any of my/our rights to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our voting entitlement† on my/our behalf as directed below at the AGM of Rathbones Group Plc to be held on Thursday 9 May 2024 at 11:00am and at any adjournment thereof. I/We also authorise my/our proxy to vote (or withhold the vote) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is properly put before the AGM.

Please tick here if this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made.

† For votes of less than your full voting entitlement or for the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to note 1.

Resolutions (Special resolution denoted by*) Vote For Against withheld

1. To adopt the reports of the directors and the auditors and the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

2. To approve the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2023

3. To approve the directors' remuneration policy

4. To approve the Rathbones Group Plc Performance Share Plan ('Plan')

5. To declare a final dividend of 24p per share for the year ended 31 December 2023

6. To re-elect Clive Bannister as a director

7. To re-elect Paul Stockton as a director

8. To elect Iain Hooley as a director

9. To re-elect Iain Cummings as a director

10. To re-elect Terri Duhon as a director

11. To re-elect Sarah Gentleman as a director

12. To re-elect Dharmash Mistry as a director

13. To elect Henrietta Baldock as a director

14. To elect Ruth Leas as a director

15. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the company

16. To authorise the audit committee of the board of directors to agree the remuneration of the auditors

17. To approve an authority to make political donations and to incur political expenditure

18. To approve a general authority to allot ordinary shares

19.* To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights

20.* To further authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights regarding shares issued in connection with an acquisition or capital investment

21.* To authorise market purchases of ordinary shares

22.* To authorise the convening of a general meeting (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 days' notice

You may return this proxy form to Equiniti in an envelope using the address on the reverse of this proxy form. Please quote Freepost RTHJ-CLLL-KBKU, Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, BN99 8LU. No stamp will be required.