2023

INTERIM RESULTS

26 JULY 2023 RATHBONES GROUP PLC

YOUR TEAM TODAY

Paul Stockton

Jennifer Mathias

Group Chief Executive Officer

Group Chief Financial Officer

BUSINESS

UPDATE

Paul Stockton

Group Chief Executive Officer

MARKET BACKDROP

2023 so far

  • Challenging equity markets
  • Balancing inflation and interest rate expectations
  • Changing investor sentiment and asset allocation

Our response

  • Engagement and service provides reassurance to focus on client planning horizons
  • Active asset allocation
  • Ongoing choice of proposition
  • Driving efficiency and ease of doing business

1. The Investment Association

Retail sales of UK funds and recognised overseas funds (£m)1

6,000

4,000

2,000

-

-2,000

-4,000

-6,000

-8,000

-10,000

-12,000

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

Q1 23

Equity

Fixed Income

Money Market

Other

DIVERSIFIED AND VALUED BUSINESS MODEL

Wealth

Asset

Financial planning

Management

Management

and advice

(Funds)

Benefits of scale

Growth of multi-

Enhanced capability,

and margin

asset solutions

focus on professional

segments

A diversified model

  • Balanced business model, which delivers resilient growth
  • Focus on financial planning and advice to drive future growth
  • Robust IM revenue margin of 74.2bps

c.600

Growth in IM client numbers in H1 23

+11.0%

Annualised growth in multi-asset funds in H1 23

+4.2%

Year-on-year growth in number of investment and adviser professionals

£60.5bn

£8.8bn

Group FUMA1

Advised FUMA

With growing distribution

  • Growth in clients with stable investment manager and adviser base
  • Increasing penetration in financial adviser markets

Annualised client retention rate (%)

92.3

93.3

93.7

92.8

2020

2021

2022

H1 2023

Valued by our clients

  • High client retention
  • Service focus providing choice and optionality

1. Funds under management and administration

