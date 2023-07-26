Rathbones : Results presentation - half year to 30 June 2023
2023
INTERIM RESULTS
26 JULY 2023 RATHBONES GROUP PLC
YOUR TEAM TODAY
Paul Stockton
Jennifer Mathias
Group Chief Executive Officer
Group Chief Financial Officer
BUSINESS
UPDATE
Paul Stockton
Group Chief Executive Officer
MARKET BACKDROP
2023 so far
Challenging equity markets
Balancing inflation and interest rate expectations
Changing investor sentiment and asset allocation
Our response
Engagement and service provides reassurance to focus on client planning horizons
Active asset allocation
Ongoing choice of proposition
Driving efficiency and ease of doing business
1. The Investment Association
3
Retail sales of UK funds and recognised overseas funds (£m)1
6,000
4,000
2,000
-
-2,000
-4,000
-6,000
-8,000
-10,000
-12,000
Q1 22
Q2 22
Q3 22
Q4 22
Q1 23
Equity
Fixed Income
Money Market
Other
DIVERSIFIED AND VALUED BUSINESS MODEL
Wealth
Asset
Financial planning
Management
Management
and advice
(Funds)
Benefits of scale
Growth of multi-
Enhanced capability,
and margin
asset solutions
focus on professional
segments
A diversified model
Balanced business model, which delivers resilient growth
Focus on financial planning and advice to drive future growth
Robust IM revenue margin of 74.2bps
c.600
Growth in IM client numbers in H1 23
+11.0%
Annualised growth in multi-asset funds in H1 23
+4.2%
Year-on-year growth in number of investment and adviser professionals
£60.5bn
£8.8bn
Group FUMA1
Advised FUMA
With growing distribution
Growth in clients with stable investment manager and adviser base
Increasing penetration in financial adviser markets
Annualised client retention rate (%)
92.3
93.3
93.7
92.8
2020
2021
2022
H1 2023
Valued by our clients
High client retention
Service focus providing choice and optionality
1. Funds under management and administration
