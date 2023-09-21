Rathbones Group Plc provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The Company operates through two segments. The Investment Management segment comprises investment management, advice and complementary services. The segment provides advisory services through three subsidiaries, Comprises Rathbone Financial Planning, Saunderson House Limited and Vision Independent Financial Planning. The Fund segment, through its subsidiary Rathbone Unit Trust Management, which is a United Kingdom active fund manager, provides a range of single-strategy funds that are designed to meet core investment needs in the retail client market. Its services include investment management, financial planning, offshore investment management, trust and tax, Rathbones reserve, Rathbones for entrepreneurs, personal injury and court of protection, responsible investment and banking services.