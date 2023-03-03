Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rathbones Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAT   GB0002148343

RATHBONES GROUP PLC

(RAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:36:40 2023-03-03 am EST
2060.00 GBX   +0.73%
04:19aRathbones : partners with Social Shifters to support Scottish young entrepreneurs keen to inspire change in society
PU
03/02Form 8.3 - Emis Group PLC
GL
03/02Form 8.3 - Emis Group PLC
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rathbones : partners with Social Shifters to support Scottish young entrepreneurs keen to inspire change in society

03/03/2023 | 04:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Breadcrumb
  1. Home
  2. Media centre
  3. News and comment
  4. Rathbones partners with Social Shifters to support Scottish young entrepreneurs keen to inspire change in society
Rathbones partners with Social Shifters to support Scottish young entrepreneurs keen to inspire change in society
3 March 2023

- Partnership highlights Rathbones' commitment to supporting next generation leaders in tackling social and environmental challenges

- Joint study finds Scotland's young entrepreneurs place business ethics and fair employment above more traditional business goals

- 91% of respondents said operating ethically and responsibly was a primary goal for their start-up idea and business activity

Rathbones Group Plc has partnered with Social Shifters to support the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs in Scotland who are keen to inspire change in society.

Social Shifters is a UK non-profit organisation that helps innovators and entrepreneurs to tackle social and environmental challenges. They do this through providing inspiring content, engaging learning experiences, and a global community of support.

In a jointly commissioned study, Rathbones Investment Management, a division of Rathbones Group Plc, and Social Shifters conducted their Youth Social Entrepreneurship study, polling over 1,000 young innovators and entrepreneurs in Scotland. The study explores the attitudes, experiences, and needs of young entrepreneurs, shining a light on the 'social shift' they see happening in society.

According to the research, Scotland's young entrepreneurs are placing business ethics, fair employment, innovation, improving social and environmental circumstances above the desire of more traditional goals, such as making money. The majority of respondents (91%) said operating ethically and responsibly was a primary goal for their start-up idea and business activity. 83% said that improving society was a primary goal for them, while 75% said it was improving and protecting the environment. Other important goals for young entrepreneurs included supporting the local community (71%) and being a fair employer (87%). This is driving new forms of cause-driven business and social enterprise activity.

A passion for important world issues is also reflected in the views of Scotland's young entrepreneurs. When asked to choose their top concerns, respondents most frequently reported the threat posed by climate change (59%). Widespread concern relating to the prospects for the economy, education, rising inequality and other social injustices, also were prominent areas of concern.

Alongside the partnership, Rathbones Group Plc has sponsored Social Shifters in their Global Innovation Challenge, to support next generation leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs (18 - 30 years) with fresh solutions to today's most pressing social and environmental challenges. As part of this, Rathbones has supported in judging and mentoring the projects submitted as part of the challenge.

Angus Kerr, Head of Scotland at Rathbones Investment Management, says "At Rathbones, we are proud of the role we play in our local communities and jumped at the opportunity to join forces with Social Shifters to work together to support the next generation of leaders in the Scottish entrepreneurial marketplace.

Partnering with Social Shifters aligns with our values as an organisation: being empathetic and understanding each generation's changing priorities, being courageous and resilient to stand up for what's right and being responsible in our approach to entrepreneurship. The results of the study have given us real insight into what tomorrow's leaders really value and where Rathbones can support them to inspire change in Scotland and beyond."

David Haddow, Co-founder at Social Shifters, says "Partnering with Rathbones is a great asset to our organisation, and we hugely value their expertise and mentorship when it comes to supporting entrepreneurship and community projects. We strive to give young people the platform they need to kick start their ideas and elevate their voice, helping to facilitate change in wider society. We hope our collective work can help achieve our shared goal to support young entrepreneurs to build their business visions that have positive impacts on society."

-ENDS-

Media enquiries:
For more information, please contact Eleanor Ross, Olivia Nelson or Niamh Carson at Teamspirit: rathbones@teamspiritpr.com

Methodology:

On behalf of Social Shifters and Rathbones, Social Value Lab surveyed a sample of 1,022 young innovators and entrepreneurs in Scotland. Survey responses were collected from July to September 2022, providing a balanced cross-section of the views of young entrepreneurs at different stages in their entrepreneurial journey

About Social Shifters

Social Shifters is a global nonprofit helping the next generation of young leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to tackle the world's most pressing social and environmental issues in new ways. We do this through providing inspiration, engaging learning experiences, and access to a global community of support.

Get in touch

If you'd like to learn more about our services please complete our enquiry form

Get in touch

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rathbone Brothers plc published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 09:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RATHBONES GROUP PLC
04:19aRathbones : partners with Social Shifters to support Scottish young entrepreneurs keen to ..
PU
03/02Form 8.3 - Emis Group PLC
GL
03/02Form 8.3 - Emis Group PLC
GL
03/01FTSE 100 Closes Up After Lift From BOE's Bailey Rate Comments
DJ
03/01Gilt Yields Fall as BOE's Bailey Says Nothing Decided on Future Rate Rises
DJ
03/01Sterling Falls After Speech From BOE's Bailey
DJ
03/01Transcript : Rathbones Group Plc, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
03/01Rathbones : Results presentation - full year to 31 December 2022
PU
03/01Rathbones profit and funds under management fall in tricky 2022
AN
03/01FTSE 100 Rises After Robust China PMI Data
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RATHBONES GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 464 M 554 M 554 M
Net income 2022 59,0 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
Net cash 2022 798 M 954 M 954 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 4,09%
Capitalization 1 205 M 1 439 M 1 439 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart RATHBONES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Rathbones Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATHBONES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 045,00 GBX
Average target price 2 085,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Paul Stockton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jennifer Elizabeth Mathias Executive Director & Finance Director
Clive Christopher Roger Bannister Chairman
Andy Brodie Chief Operating Officer
James Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATHBONES GROUP PLC0.49%1 439
BLACKSTONE INC.20.04%62 909
KKR & CO. INC.20.23%48 058
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.13.47%41 277
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC2.40%18 098
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION18.59%14 569