Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rathbones Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAT   GB0002148343

RATHBONES GROUP PLC

(RAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:10:05 2023-03-01 am EST
2085.00 GBX   +0.24%
05:17aRathbones : Results presentation - full year to 31 December 2022
PU
05:00aRathbones profit and funds under management fall in tricky 2022
AN
04:15aFTSE 100 Rises After Robust China PMI Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rathbones profit and funds under management fall in tricky 2022

03/01/2023 | 05:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Rathbones Group PLC on Wednesday reported a fall in funds under management as its single-strategy funds suffered net outflows during a tough 2022 that "few of us correctly predicted".

The investment manager also reported a profit fall. It lifted its payout, however, due to its "robust balance sheet".

Pretax profit fell by a third in 2022 to GBP64.1 million from GBP95.0 million in 2021. Profit was hurt by a 15% rise in total operating expenses to GBP391.8 million. Rathbones pumped GBP16.3 million into its "digital transformation" last year. No such costs were recorded in 2021.

Operating income, however, climbed 4.6% to GBP455.9 million from GBP435.9 million. The top-line figure includes investment management fee income, commission income and net interest income.

Rathbones declared a final dividend of 56 pence per share, up 3.7% from 54p. Its total payout for 2022 amounted to 84p, also up 3.7%, from 81p.

Funds under management & administration as of December 31 decreased 12% to GBP60.2 billion, from GBP68.2 billion the year prior. The figure was in line with those provided in a January trading statement.

"As I look back to the start of 2022, few of us correctly predicted the full global economic impacts of the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, together with implications of the unprovoked war in Ukraine. With UK inflation at its highest in 40 years (more than double the rate it was when I wrote this statement last year), the resulting 'cost-of-living' crisis has highlighted even more the importance of the work we do for our clients and all our stakeholders," Chair Clive Bannister said.

Its single-strategy funds suffered net outflows of GBP400 million in 2022, compared to inflows of GBP1.2 billion in 2021.

There were signs of positivity as the year concluded, however.

Rathbones said: "As the year progressed, we saw a reduction in the level of outflows as investors began to adopt higher risk positions as inflation and interest rate fears abated somewhat."

Market volatility hit its funds under management by GBP8.4 billion in 2022, swinging from favourable market moves of GBP5.9 billion in 2021.

Looking ahead, it said: "Investment in our medium-term strategy will continue in 2023, to complete the integration of Saunderson House and the investment in our digital programme. We remain on track to invest a total of GBP40 million in this programme, continuing to target a return to more usual "higher 20s" underlying operating margin levels by the end of 2024, as benefits from recent acquisitions and planned investment are achieved."

Its underlying operating margin in 2022 weakened to 21.3% from 27.7% in 2021. That outcome was in line with expectations, however, "after planned investment in change and technology".

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 0.28% 635.34 Delayed Quote.4.07%
RATHBONES GROUP PLC 0.00% 2080 Delayed Quote.2.21%
All news about RATHBONES GROUP PLC
05:17aRathbones : Results presentation - full year to 31 December 2022
PU
05:00aRathbones profit and funds under management fall in tricky 2022
AN
04:15aFTSE 100 Rises After Robust China PMI Data
DJ
04:00aSterling Unlikely to Rise Further on Brexit Deal After Brief Gains
DJ
03:00aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher After Strong Chinese Data
DJ
02:42aUK Investment Manager Rathbones Posts Lower Attributable Profit in FY22
MT
02:31aRathbones : Results statement - full year to 31 December 2022
PU
02:31aRathbones : Results statement - full year to 31 December 2022
PU
02:31aRathbones : Results presentation - full year to 31 December
PU
02:07aEarnings Flash (RAT.L) RATHBONES GROUP Posts FY22 EPS GBX83.60
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RATHBONES GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 464 M 562 M 562 M
Net income 2022 62,3 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
Net cash 2022 798 M 967 M 967 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 4,48%
Capitalization 1 225 M 1 485 M 1 485 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart RATHBONES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Rathbones Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATHBONES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 080,00 GBX
Average target price 2 074,46 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Paul Stockton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jennifer Elizabeth Mathias Executive Director & Finance Director
Clive Christopher Roger Bannister Chairman
Andy Brodie Chief Operating Officer
James Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATHBONES GROUP PLC2.21%1 485
BLACKSTONE INC.22.39%64 138
KKR & CO. INC.21.39%48 523
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.11.10%40 433
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC2.57%18 387
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.11.71%14 746