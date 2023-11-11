Rathi Steel and Power Limited is an India-based company that is primarily engaged in the business of steel and steel-related products. The Company offers thermo mechanically treated (TMT) bars and wire rods. It markets its products under the brand RATHI. The Company's TMT rebars are applicable in reinforced concrete constructions, such as reinforced concrete constructions such as buildings, bridges, reservoirs, roads, irrigation and power structures, dock and harbor structures, foundations, piles, precast concrete and others. It uses Thermex Technology to produce TMT bars. It manufactures wire rods of all grades of 200 series, 300 Series and 400 series ranging of 5.5 millimeters (mm) to 14.00 mm. The Company is also engaged in manufacturing special grade steel billets for manufacturing special grade wire rods at its Unit at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Its Ghaziabad plant consists of steel rolling mills having an installed capacity of approximately 1,75,000 tons per annum.