Rathi Steel And Power Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,266.99 million compared to INR 1,951.92 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,275.4 million compared to INR 1,957.34 million a year ago. Net income was INR 8.25 million compared to INR 18.51 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.26 compared to INR 0.59 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.26 compared to INR 0.59 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 2,732.56 million compared to INR 3,869.61 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,764.89 million compared to INR 3,876.63 million a year ago. Net income was INR 26.18 million compared to INR 41.28 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.84 compared to INR 1.32 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.84 compared to INR 1.32 a year ago.
Rathi Steel And Power Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 11, 2023 at 06:03 am EST
