  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Ratio Energies - Limited Partnership
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RATI   IL0003940157

RATIO ENERGIES - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

(RATI)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-27
2.470 ILS   +12.17%
03:06aRatio Energies Partnership : Investors Presentation - March 2023
PU
02/21Leviathan group starts plans for Israeli floating LNG terminal
RE
2022Ratio Energies - Limited Partnership Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ratio Energies Partnership : Investors Presentation - March 2023

03/29/2023 | 03:06am EDT
DISCLAIMER

This presentation was prepared by Ratio Energies - Limited Partnership (the "Partnership" or "Ratio").

It is not an offer to buy or sell securities of the Partnership, nor an invitation to receive such offers, and is designed, as aforesaid, for the provision of information only. The information used to make the presentation (the "Information") is given for convenience purposes only and is neither a basis for making any investment decision, nor a recommendation nor an opinion, and is no substitute for the investor's discretion.

Everything stated in this presentation with respect to an analysis of the Partnership's business is merely a high-level summary, and it does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that may be relevant in making any decision concerning an investment in the securities of the Partnership. To obtain a full picture of the Partnership's business and the risks facing the Partnership, review the Partnership's Periodical and Immediate Reports, as filed with the Israeli Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on the Magna website, including warnings regarding forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law, 5728-1968, included therein.

Various issues addressed in this presentation, which include forecasts, goals, estimates, assessments and other information pertaining to future events and/or matters, whose materialization is neither certain nor within the Partnership's control, including in connection with data, income forecasts, the value of the Partnership, costs of projects, development plans and concepts and construction thereof etc., are forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law. Such Information is based solely on the Partnership's subjective assessment, based on facts and figures concerning the status of the Partnership's business, and macro-economic facts and figures, all as are known to the Partnership on the date of preparation of this presentation

The materialization or non-materialization of the forward-looking information will be affected, inter alia, by risk factors characterizing the Partnership's business, as well as by developments in the general environment and external factors affecting the Partnership's business, third-party representations not materializing, delays in the receipt of permits, etc., which cannot be estimated in advance and are beyond the Partnership's control. The Partnership's results of operations may differ materially from the results estimated or implied from the aforesaid, inter alia due to a change in any one of the foregoing factors.

In addition, the data represented in the presentation relating to the proved undeveloped, probable, and possible reserves and future revenues is also forward-looking information based on reports received from an independent reserves evaluator, which may be updated as additional information accumulates and/or as a result of a range of factors related to natural gas production projects.

The Partnership does not undertake to update and/or change any data included in the presentation and/or forecasts and/or estimates to reflect events and/or circumstances occurring after the date of preparation of this presentation.

Entrepreneurial E&P player and prospect generator of Leviathan

+30

Years of Operations

15%

7.

WI in Leviathan Project

RATI

TLV Stock Exchange

Symbol

Main Indexes

TA-90 TA-125 TA-Oil & Gas

2022 Highlights

$380M

30%

Revenue

YoY

75

11.4BCM

Leviathan Gas Sales1

7.75

6.2$/mmbtu

Average Price

$60M

First Year of Dividend

1. 100%, of Leviathan.

RATIO ON THE GLOBAL ENERGY MAP

Ratio offers pure play exposure to Israel's top gas asset, with a global scale

LEVIATHAN

World-Class Asset and a Regional Energy Anchor

39.66%

Ownership

Operator

World-class operator assuring the highest standards of operations and unlocking opportunities for future development

By The Numbers

>1.2bcf/d

4 Wells

330 km2

Production capacity

Currently Producing2

Reservoir Area

3 years

>1 TCF

<2 kgCO2e/BOE

of production

of natural gas supplied

Carbon Intensity

  • 1. 100%, As per the Partnership's immediate report dated March 19, 2023, "Leviathan discounted cash flow projections" and based on NSAI's 2P+2C estimate as of 31.12.2022.

  • 2. Competion pg

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ratio Oil Exploration 1992 LP published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 07:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 296 M 365 M 365 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1 939 M 546 M 546 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 776 M 782 M 782 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart RATIO ENERGIES - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
Duration : Period :
Ratio Energies - Limited Partnership Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATIO ENERGIES - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,47
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Yigal Landau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amir Brami Finance Director
Ligad Rotlevy Director
Yossi Shazar Chief Operating Officer
Tamar Ciehanover Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATIO ENERGIES - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP6.28%782
CHEVRON CORPORATION-11.14%304 095
CONOCOPHILLIPS-17.01%119 355
CNOOC LIMITED14.83%69 442
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.75%64 891
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-2.74%59 023
