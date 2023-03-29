Ratio Energies Partnership : Investors Presentation - March 2023

DISCLAIMER

This presentation was prepared by Ratio Energies - Limited Partnership (the "Partnership" or "Ratio").

The information used to make the presentation (the "Information") is given for convenience purposes only and is neither a basis for making any investment decision, nor a recommendation nor an opinion, and is no substitute for the investor's discretion.

Entrepreneurial E&P player and prospect generator of Leviathan

+30 Years of Operations 15% 7. WI in Leviathan Project RATI TLV Stock Exchange Symbol Main Indexes TA-90 TA-125 TA-Oil & Gas 2022 Highlights $380M 30% Revenue YoY 75 11.4BCM Leviathan Gas Sales1 7.75 6.2$/mmbtu Average Price $60M First Year of Dividend

1. 100%, of Leviathan.

RATIO ON THE GLOBAL ENERGY MAP

Ratio offers pure play exposure to Israel's top gas asset, with a global scale

LEVIATHAN

World-Class Asset and a Regional Energy Anchor

39.66%

Ownership

Operator

World-class operator assuring the highest standards of operations and unlocking opportunities for future development

By The Numbers >1.2bcf/d 4 Wells 330 km2 Production capacity Currently Producing2 Reservoir Area 3 years >1 TCF <2 kgCO2e/BOE of production of natural gas supplied Carbon Intensity