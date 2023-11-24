EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RATIONAL AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.11.2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RATIONAL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/de_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/en_gb/company/investor-relations/publications/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/de_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/en_gb/company/investor-relations/publications/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/de_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/en_gb/company/investor-relations/publications/

Language: English
Company: RATIONAL AG
Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
86899 Landsberg am Lech
Germany
Internet: www.rational-online.com

 
