EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RATIONAL AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RATIONAL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/de_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/en_gb/company/investor-relations/publications/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/de_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/en_gb/company/investor-relations/publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/de_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/en_gb/company/investor-relations/publications/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RATIONAL AG
|Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
|86899 Landsberg am Lech
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rational-online.com
