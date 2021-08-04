Log in
    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AG

(RAA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/04 03:07:35 am
929.4 EUR   +0.26%
DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -4-

08/04/2021 | 02:52am EDT
% % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. % % % BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland % % % AG iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit % % % Teilgesellschaftsvermögen - % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both

% % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 02 Aug 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RATIONAL AG

Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1

86899 Landsberg am Lech

Germany Internet: www.rational-online.com End of News DGAP News Service -------------

1223890 2021-08-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223890&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2021 02:51 ET (06:51 GMT)

02:52aDGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
02:52aDGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
02:52aDGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
02:52aDGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
DJ
07/26RATIONAL AG : RBC reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
07/23RATIONAL AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/22RATIONAL AG : RBC reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07/22RATIONAL : Flags Up to 20% Rise in FY21 Sales Revenue
MT
07/22RATIONAL AG : Receives a Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
07/22DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
Financials
Sales 2021 759 M 901 M 901 M
Net income 2021 115 M 137 M 137 M
Net cash 2021 262 M 312 M 312 M
P/E ratio 2021 88,3x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 10 540 M 12 496 M 12 513 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 174
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart RATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
RATIONAL AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 927,00 €
Average target price 619,40 €
Spread / Average Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Walter Chief Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann Chief Technical Officer
Erich Baumgärtner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATIONAL AG21.73%12 496
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.2.99%6 160
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-17.57%3 699
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.18.02%3 620
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD-19.73%3 049
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED38.89%1 605