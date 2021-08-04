Log in
    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AG

(RAA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 08/04 03:07:35 am
929.4 EUR   +0.26%
DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/04/2021 | 02:52am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RATIONAL AG RATIONAL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-04 / 08:50 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: RATIONAL AG Street: Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1 Postal code: 86899 City: Landsberg am Lech

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900K139N6UFJ1A758 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

Acquisition/disposal of instruments

Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 28 Jul 2021 6. Total positions

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of

attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights

(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

7.b.) New 4.49 % 0.28 % 4.77 % 11370000 Previous 4.32 % 0.40 % 4.72 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In %

Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007010803 0 510179 0 % 4.49 % Total 510179 4.49 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in

date period absolute % Lent Securities (right to N/A N/A 31213 0.27 % recall)

Total 31213 0.27 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument maturity date period settlement absolute in % Contract for N/A N/A Cash 965 0.01 % Difference

Total 965 0.01 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other

undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal

entity:

% of voting rights (if % of voting rights through Total of both (if at Name at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or least 5% or more)

more) BlackRock, Inc. % % % Trident Merger LLC % % % BlackRock Investment Management, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. % % % BlackRock Advisors, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % % BlackRock (Singapore) Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Fund Advisors % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, % % % National Association - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. % % % BlackRock Investment Management % % % (Australia) Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2021 02:51 ET (06:51 GMT)

All news about RATIONAL AG
02:52aDGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
02:52aDGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
02:52aDGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
02:52aDGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
DJ
07/26RATIONAL AG : RBC reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
07/23RATIONAL AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/22RATIONAL AG : RBC reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07/22RATIONAL : Flags Up to 20% Rise in FY21 Sales Revenue
MT
07/22RATIONAL AG : Receives a Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
07/22DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 759 M 901 M 901 M
Net income 2021 115 M 137 M 137 M
Net cash 2021 262 M 312 M 312 M
P/E ratio 2021 88,3x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 10 540 M 12 496 M 12 513 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 174
Free-Float 41,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 927,00 €
Average target price 619,40 €
Spread / Average Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Walter Chief Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann Chief Technical Officer
Erich Baumgärtner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATIONAL AG21.73%12 496
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.2.99%6 160
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-17.57%3 699
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.18.02%3 620
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD-19.73%3 049
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED38.89%1 605