    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AG

(RAA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/02 10:25:32 am
765.6 EUR   +0.92%
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -2-

07/02/2021 | 10:05am EDT
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited                                  %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia                        %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,                       %                                 %                    % 
 National Association 
 
 SAE Liquidity Fund (GenPar), LLC                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC                                %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Canada                            %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited                                  %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.                                %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK                                  %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.                                    %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Limited                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.                                  %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 10:04 ET (14:04 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 697 M 826 M 826 M
Net income 2021 95,4 M 113 M 113 M
Net cash 2021 264 M 313 M 313 M
P/E ratio 2021 87,3x
Yield 2021 0,81%
Capitalization 8 625 M 10 221 M 10 215 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 174
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart RATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
RATIONAL AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 758,60 €
Average target price 562,60 €
Spread / Average Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Walter Chief Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann Chief Technical Officer
Erich Baumgärtner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATIONAL AG-0.38%10 472
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.12.56%6 646
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.36.04%4 314
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD-0.75%4 027
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-12.99%3 777
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED50.48%1 647