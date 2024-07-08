Rational AG is a Germany-based company that provides technology products for thermal food preparation for industrial and commercial kitchens. It operates through two segments: Through the RATIONAL segment, the Company offers the SelfCookingCenter 5 Senses, a steamer that works as hot air oven, stove or boiling pan. The FRIMA segment comprises activities of the Company's subsidiary FRIMA and provides the complementary steamer VarioCookingCenter. The Company markets its products around the globe through a network of subsidiaries, including sales companies. It also offers related accessories, such as granite enameled containers, roasting and baking trays, grilling and roasting plates, potato bakers and muffin and timbale moulds, among others.