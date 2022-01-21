Log in
    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AG

(RAA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/21 11:49:42 am
768.3 EUR   -2.25%
RATIONAL AG : Receives a Sell rating from Baader Bank

01/21/2022 | 11:39am EST
Baader Bank reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is still set at EUR 635.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about RATIONAL AG
11:39aRATIONAL AG : Receives a Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
01/19RATIONAL AG : RBC remains a Sell rating
MD
01/17RATIONAL AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/12RATIONAL AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/12RATIONAL : Partners with Premier Foodservice Solutions
PU
01/12RATIONAL AG : Oddo Upgrades to Neutral
MD
2021RATIONAL AG : Deutsche Bank drops its Sell rating
MD
2021RATIONAL AG : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
2021RATIONAL : partners with The Clink Charity.
PU
2021RATIONAL AG : RBC gives a Sell rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations on RATIONAL AG
Financials
Sales 2021 776 M 880 M 880 M
Net income 2021 124 M 141 M 141 M
Net cash 2021 265 M 300 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2021 71,8x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 8 937 M 10 134 M 10 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 216
Free-Float -
Chart RATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
RATIONAL AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 786,00 €
Average target price 727,67 €
Spread / Average Target -7,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Walter Chief Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann Chief Technical Officer
Erich Baumgärtner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATIONAL AG-12.71%10 134
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.3.14%5 762
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED3.97%3 152
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.-10.94%2 874
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED-1.65%1 825
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.-2.93%1 628