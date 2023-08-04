RATIONAL AG : Receives a Sell rating from RBC
Today at 04:42 am
RBC analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price continues to be set at EUR 460.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05:15:18 2023-08-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|645.75 EUR
|+1.45%
|-4.45%
|+16.13%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+16.13%
|7 924 M $
|+3.57%
|3 788 M $
|-4.36%
|2 194 M $
|+13.59%
|1 478 M $
|+52.22%
|1 468 M $
|-1.07%
|1 427 M $
|-2.57%
|1 310 M $
|-15.11%
|587 M $
|+18.54%
|480 M $
|+5.18%
|421 M $