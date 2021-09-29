Log in
    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AG

(RAA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/29 01:41:57 pm
822.9 EUR   -0.38%
RATIONAL AG: Release according to -4-

09/29/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 29 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      RATIONAL AG 
              Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1 
              86899 Landsberg am Lech 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.rational-online.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1236948 2021-09-29

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236948&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2021 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 775 M 901 M 901 M
Net income 2021 122 M 141 M 141 M
Net cash 2021 271 M 315 M 315 M
P/E ratio 2021 76,1x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 9 392 M 10 910 M 10 906 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 186
Free-Float 41,9%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 826,00 €
Average target price 634,89 €
Spread / Average Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Walter Chief Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann Chief Technical Officer
Erich Baumgärtner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATIONAL AG8.47%10 969
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-15.89%5 013
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-13.48%3 883
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.-3.24%2 972
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD-32.74%2 559
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED43.21%1 656