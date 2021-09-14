Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RATIONAL AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AG

(RAA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RATIONAL : Expert Chef webinar on Indian Cooking

09/14/2021 | 05:22am EDT
RATIONAL's series of Expert Chef webinars continues with top Indian restaurateur Rehan Uddin showing how the latest multifunctional cooking system, the iCombi Pro, can not only replace traditional cooking appliances, such as the tandoor oven, but can also enhance cooking results, increase speed of preparation and service, and make the chef's life a whole lot easier!

As well as being the owner of the Bombay Express restaurant in Torquay, Rehan is the managing director of the Asian Restaurant Owners Network (ARON), and is one of the UK's most influential Indian chefs.

Rehan will be preparing a selection of classic Indian dishes and will be demonstrating his skilled techniques using RATIONAL's iCombi Pro cooking system. 'They're the future of tandoor cooking,' he says. 'Everything must be simple, quick and efficient. To pre-heat usually takes two and a half hours, to preheat the iCombi Pro seven minutes.'

An expert RATIONAL host will be working alongside Rehan, answering any questions or comments that attendees may have.

'Our Indian cooking events have proved to be the most interactive to-date and are inspired by the shared stories and appetite for modern kitchen technology,' says Adam Knights, marketing director, RATIONAL UK & Ireland. 'As a result of this feedback, Rehan is now experimenting with the VarioSmoker accessory to replicate the smoky taste and charred finish of the traditional tandoor in conjunction with the speed and efficiency of the iCombi Pro. This is an ever-evolving modernising of Indian kitchen operations and we are excited to learn of the results.'

The online event takes place on Monday September 20th at 11am and will last around 45 minutes. To register visit www.rational-online.com/gb/live and scroll down to the 'Expert Kitchen' link, or contact +44 (0)1582 480388 option 3.

Anyone purchasing an iCombi Pro cooking system after attending the webinar will receive a free RATIONAL Indian starter accessories pack, worth up to £349.

Disclaimer

Rational AG published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
