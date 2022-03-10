Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RATIONAL AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AG

(RAA)
  Report
News 
Summary

RATIONAL : suspends deliveries to Russia and Belarus.

03/10/2022 | 05:33am EST
As a company and an employer in particular, RATIONAL is following the developments in Ukraine and Russia with deep concern and dismay. Therefore, all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of every employee. Among other things, this includes temporarily suspending business operations in Ukraine and deliveries to Russia and Belarus until further notice. In light of the volatile nature of the situation and the need for quick, level-headed responses, the company has set up a crisis management team to protect the interests of employees as well as RATIONAL.

Disclaimer

Rational AG published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 10:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RATIONAL AG
Financials
Sales 2021 780 M 865 M 865 M
Net income 2021 123 M 136 M 136 M
Net cash 2021 264 M 292 M 292 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,2x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 7 145 M 7 916 M 7 916 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,82x
EV / Sales 2022 7,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 216
Free-Float -
Chart RATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
RATIONAL AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 628,40 €
Average target price 728,89 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Walter Chief Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann Chief Technical Officer
Erich Baumgärtner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATIONAL AG-30.21%7 916
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-18.77%4 372
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-9.95%2 638
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.-34.25%2 073
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED-21.71%1 404
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.-33.13%1 058