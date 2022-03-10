RATIONAL : suspends deliveries to Russia and Belarus.

As a company and an employer in particular, RATIONAL is following the developments in Ukraine and Russia with deep concern and dismay. Therefore, all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of every employee. Among other things, this includes temporarily suspending business operations in Ukraine and deliveries to Russia and Belarus until further notice. In light of the volatile nature of the situation and the need for quick, level-headed responses, the company has set up a crisis management team to protect the interests of employees as well as RATIONAL.