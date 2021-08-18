Log in
RATIONAL : wins GreenMLA award for sustainability

08/18/2021 | 04:24am EDT
Rational was awarded first place in the Green Management & Leadership Award at the end of July. The award, which is a collaboration between the Steinbeis Global Institute Tübingen Steinbeis University Berlin, the Maleki Group and the Export-Akademie Baden-Württemberg, is designed to allow companies to evaluate and compare the sustainability of their products, services and processes.

The GreenMLA Award is based on the evaluation of every aspect of a company's activity, including green strategic goals, training for employees and its commitment to social, economic and environmental issues.

The award was presented to Dr Peter Wiedemann, Rational's Technology Executive, and Robert Munday, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Customer Solutions, by Prof. Dr. Bertram Lohmüller and Prof. (em.) Dr. Rolf Pfeiffer, both from Export-Akademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH. They commented, 'Rational is very well positioned in the fields of the IMLead Heptathlon and has the best prerequisites to shape sustainability.'

In particular, Rational's iCombi and iVario cooking systems stood out due to their energy efficiency, durability, ergonomics, and cleaning chemicals. Other areas of Rational's operations were highlighted, including its commitment to recycling materials and the high level of individual employee responsibility.

'We are pleased that our commitment to sustainability is a measurable success,' says Dr Weidemann. 'But we also know there are many more areas we can improve in.'

Robert Munday stressed the increasing importance of sustainability to customers and how it is a vital differentiating factor between companies. 'More and more customers are actively asking about our behaviour in these areas, and with this award we can give them the answer in the form of data. For Rational, the GreenMLA Award is a sign of its ongoing commitment to sustainability.'

Picture: from left to right, Prof. Dr. Bertram Lohmüller, Robert Munday, Peter Wiedemann, and Prof. Dr. Rolf Pfeiffer.

Disclaimer

Rational AG published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 08:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Consensus
